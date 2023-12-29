Gary Oldman doesn't look back fondly at his performances in the Harry Potter series.

“Mediocre” acting

Talking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Oldman reflected on his Harry Potter time. While he acknowledged that it's the role he's most associated with, he called his own acting in the series “mediocre.”

“I think my work is mediocre in it,” Oldman confessed. “No, I do. Maybe if I had read the books like Alan [Rickman], if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what's coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently.”

He did concede, however, that he doesn't usually watch himself and praise his performance. It's an effort to not become content with his performances and strive to be better.

In 2004, Oldman made his debut in the Harry Potter franchise, playing Sirius Black. He would reprise the role in the next two films, Goblet of Fire and Order of the Phoenix, before a long absence. In the Deathly Hallows Part 2, the final film in the series, Oldman's Sirius Black return in a cameo capacity.

Throughout his career, Oldman has given several iconic performances. Some of his notable credits include Sid and Nancy, JFK, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Air Force One, and Léon: The Professional. He's also starred in the Kung Fu Panda and Dark Knight series.

Recently, Gary Oldman won his first Oscar for his performance in The Darkest Hour. He portrayed Winston Churchill in the film. Some of his other recent film credits include Man, The Woman in the Window, and Oppenheimer.