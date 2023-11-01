Gears of War Creator Thinks It Needs A "God of War-style reboot"

Cliff Bleszinski, Gears of War creator, advocates for a transformative "God of War-style reboot" to invigorate the iconic series.

Cliff Bleszinski, co-creator of the Gears of War series, has put forth the idea that the renowned franchise should undergo a reboot in the vein of the transformative success achieved by the God of War series in recent years. Speaking with Comic Book, Bleszinski articulated, “I believe Gears needs a little bit of a reboot, like God of War had, and I've always said, Phil Spencer has my number, I'm happy to consult.”

The 2018 reboot of God of War took the gaming community by storm, introducing new gameplay mechanics, a switch to Norse mythology, and an over-the-shoulder camera perspective, resulting in widespread critical acclaim and numerous industry accolades. Building on its momentum, the series released its sequel in 2022, God of War Ragnarök, which rapidly became one of PlayStation’s fastest-selling games ever. Observing this triumph, Bleszinski envisions a parallel resurgence for the Gears of War series.

The last primary installment in the Gears of War storyline came with Gears 5 in 2019. The game was notably praised for its narrative depth, innovative multiplayer modes, and impressive visuals, establishing itself as a high point in the series. A year later, the franchise took a different gameplay turn with Gears Tactics, a turn-based tactics game. Although Gears 5 solidified its position with its acclaim, recent updates have been sparse, bar an enhancement for the Xbox Series X and S platforms.

On the cinematic front, Bleszinski expressed his support for Zack Snyder to direct a Gears of War movie, while strongly endorsing wrestler and actor Dave Bautista for the protagonist role of Marcus Fenix. Commenting on Bautista's adaptability with his roles in films like Blade Runner 2049 and his performance as Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Bleszinski remarked, “Dave Bautista man, the dude dressed up in Gears armor online. He's demonstrated his range… I think he'd be perfect for it.”

In a move that stirred excitement among fans, Netflix, in 2022, formally announced both a Gears of War movie and an adult-oriented animated series based on the game. Microsoft concurrently shared that the Gears of War series has amassed over 50 million unique users since its debut. With Bleszinski's pronounced eagerness for a series refresh and his readiness to provide insight, the prospect of a revitalized Gears of War saga appears promising.

