Gary Woodland's bounce back story continues

Gary Woodland continues to rise above adversity. The 39-year-old sank a clutch putt to make the cut on Friday during the Genesis Invitational, per PGA Tour and Palm Beach Post's Tom D' Angelo.

Coming up clutch to move safely inside the cutline.

@GaryWoodland is projected to make the cut for the first time since his surgery to remove a brain lesion. pic.twitter.com/vqc6lWzrMa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2024

For many of his peers, a moment such as this may just be another day in the course. However, for Woodland, making the cut once again could mean much more due to what transpired a year before.

Back in 2023, Woodland was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain lesion that caused seizures and anxiety. He had to undergo brain surgery in September, taking months off to recover before seeing action once again in January.

Now, as he advances after missing three consecutive cuts, the four-time PGA Tour winner has his sights on winning it all.

“My expectation is to show up and win,” Woodland said, per TenGolf. “Maybe that's unrealistic but…when I showed up at Sony obviously I was very rusty but I could hit every shot…I'm not showing up thinking if I could make a cut. If I do that it's probably time for me to hang it up.”

Still, Gary Woodland is savoring every minute of play, including the moment when he made it inside the cut line.

“For me to come out and actually make the cut and actually grind coming down the stretch, I haven't been in a position to really do that. It was nice because I got some juices and some energy flowing that I haven't had in a long time.”

Woodland was on the line before making a birdie on the par-5 17th hole. His PGA Tour run continues in the Cognizant Classic from February 29 to March 3.