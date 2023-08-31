The FedEx Cup was not nice to Gary Woodland. His 24 starts with 18 cuts just were not enough for a PGA Tour postseason berth. Woodland's 14th ranking at The Masters was also a bit underwhelming for some fans. But, his glory days may not yet be over as the Former US Open champion could still hit a tee with all his strength. It may just take him some time before he gets back to the sport.

Gary Woodland might not see action for the foreseeable future in the PGA Tour. This is because the former US Open champion will undergo a scary surgery that may worry a lot of golf fans. He unveiled his diagnosis and need for operation in his latest social media post.

“After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” Woodland declared. He also added his appreciation to his supporters who have given him endless love, “I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

Thank you for your support during this time. GW pic.twitter.com/QSDlQqXFd0 — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) August 30, 2023

Notably, Woodland has been treating this lesion for a significant amount of time. The former PGA Tour winner was taking medication in order to subdue the effects of his condition. It may have come to a point where surgery was the best option for him. The whole golfing community and its fans will surely root for his successful operation and speedy recovery such that they get to see him back in action.