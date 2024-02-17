Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational due to "flu-like symptoms."

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club midway through the second round due to an illness that was described as “flu-like symptoms” by his business partner Robert McNamara.

Woods — who hosts the Signature Event in Los Angeles — called for the golf cart before hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole. A little while later, he could be spotted leaving Riviera.

Woods looked sluggish from the start of his round. The 15-time major champion was one over for his round after bogeys on No. 4 and No. 5. He barely saved par on No. 6.

According to a statement from McNamara, Tiger started feeling “flu-like symptoms” on Thursday night and suffered from dehydration on Friday morning.

“He had a little bit of a fever and that was better during the warm-up. But then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately, the doctors are saying he's got potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better.”

Tiger produced an eventful, up-and-down opening round 72 (+1) on Thursday. He flashed moments of brilliance but was overall rusty in his first official PGA Tour start since withdrawing from The Masters in April. Tiger dealt with back spasms on his final two holes, causing a rare shank on No. 18. His gait was noticeably more ginger in Round 2.

Jordan Spieth was also reportedly feeling under the weather on Friday.

The 2023 Genesis Invitational remains the last official PGA Tour event Woods, 48, has completed. At two-over par at the time of his WD, Tiger was in danger of placing in the bottom 20 of the 70-person field and at least 10 shots behind the leader — and therefore missing the cut, anyway.