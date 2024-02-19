Hideki Matsuyama has one minor regret after his win.

When it was all said and done at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, it was Hideki Matsuyama who ended up on top of the field, as he broke a five-way tie on Sunday to come away with his first PGA Tour event title in over two years. However, it seemed that his day was not complete despite his win because of the absence of the legendary Tiger Woods during the awarding ceremony.

“Little disappointed I wasn't able to take a picture with Tiger today,” Matsuyama said via a translator after his win at The Riviera Country Club, per Christopher Powers of Golf Digest.

It can be remembered that Woods was forced to pull out from the Genesis Invitational due to illness. It was an unfortunate development for Woods, who was playing his first competitive PGA Tour event after a long time. Nevertheless, Woods' premature exit from the tournament shouldn't diminish the glitter of Hideki Matsuyama's big win. Matsuyama, who, prior to the 2024 Genesis Invitational, had last won a PGA Tour title back in January 2022 when he topped that year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Hideki Matsuyama finished the Genesis Invitational with a 17-under 267. His win was powered by a 62 on Sunday, leaving the likes of Will Zalatoris, Luke List, and Adam Hadwin behind. Zalatoris and List finished tied for second, while Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele ended up tied for fourth.

Matsuyama now has a total of nine PGA Tour wins, including his only major victory so far, which was the 2021 Masters Tournament.