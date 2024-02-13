Tiger Woods returns to the Genesis Invitational as we continue our PGA Tour odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Genesis Invitational is next up, and it should be a good one. This will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a Genesis Invitational prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

The Genesis Invitational is signature event hosted by Tiger Woods. It is the reason Tiger will be participating. As a reminder, a PGA Tour signature event has a limited field, and will feature a 36-hole cut for the top-50 players. The purse is also increased, and the winner will take home 20 percent of it.

Jon Rahm is the reigning champion of the event, but he has since joined the LIV Tour. He will obviously not be partaking in the Genesis Invitational, so we are in for a new champion. The Genesis Invitational is held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Besides hole 10, and three of the four par 3s, the course is one of the longer ones. It opens up with a 503-yard par 5. Finding fairways and staying out of trouble is going to be the most important part of this event.

Here are the Genesis Invitational odds, courtesy of FanDuel

The Genesis Invitational Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +600

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Viktor Hovland: +1400

Justin Thomas: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1600

Colllin Morikawa: +1800

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Ludvig Aberg: +2000

Max Homa: +2000

Sam Burns: +2200

Jordan Spieth: +2800

Adam Scott: +3000

Tony Finau: +3300

Sahith Theegala: +3500

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500

Wyndham Clark: +4000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +6000

Denny McCarthy: +10000

Nick Taylor: +1000

Tiger Woods: +20000

How to watch the Genesis Invitational

TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Stream: Peacock, Paramount+

Favorite picks for the Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is number one in the world for a reason, and he has been playing exceptionally well this season. In his four events this season, Scheffler has finished in the top-6 three times. In the other event, Scheffler finished 17th. Scheffler is third in strokes gained: total, and ninth in strokes gained: off-the-tee. He is so close to his first win in 2024, and it would not be a surprise to see him win the Genesis Invitational.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa will be participating in just his fourth event this season. In the first three, Morikawa finished tied for fifth, tied for 14th, and he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, I would not be worried about the missed cut. Morikawa is eighth in driving accuracy, and his irons have been really good as his greens in regulation is 11th best. Morikawa will need to continue to hit fairways while striking his irons well in this event. If he can do that, Morikawa will take home the large purse.

Max Homa: Homa has played the Genesis Invitational well in the past. Homa started the season off well, but he has been struggling lately. This could be the event he turns it around, though. He has played this course seven times in his career. In those events, Homa has finished top-10 four times. This includes a runner-up finish last season, and a win in 2020/21. Homa plays his best at Riviera Country Club, and I am expecting much of the same this weekend.

Sleeper picks for the Genesis Invitational

Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard is a real sleeper. He has played in just two events this season, but he has performed well in both. One thing Hojgaard does extremely well is drive the ball. He is second in strokes gained: off-the-tee, 25th in driving distance, and he hits the fairway 61.22 percent of the time. Hojgaard is a player that could finish at the top of the leaderboard if he keeps playing well.

Nick Taylor: Nick Taylor has burst on to the scene this season. He has quickly became one of my favorite golfers. He has played in five events this season, and he is coming off a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Taylor has been great on his approach shots, and on the greens, which is a big reason for his success. Taylor has played well at Riviera Country Club in the past, and this time around could be his best round at the course.

Tiger Woods: This post would not be complete without Tiger Woods. It is a massive long shot, but Tiger is the type of player that can win anytime he tees off. He is hopeful with his health, and that could be a problem for other golfers. If Tiger Woods wins this, well that is just Tiger being Tiger.

Final prediction and pick for the Genesis Invitational

I am very close to taking one of the sleeper picks. Specifically, I love Hojgaard in this event. However, I am going to go with one of my favorite picks in this event. I will take Collin Morikawa to perform well and win the Genesis Invitational.

Final prediction and pick for the Genesis Invitational: Collin Morikawa (+1800)