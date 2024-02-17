Tiger Woods breaks silence after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods turned heads on Friday after deciding to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. An ambulance arrived at the PGA Tour event and checked up on Woods' health. He reportedly showed signs of flu-like symptoms and luckily he wasn't suffering from a serious injury. Now, the golf phenom breaks silence on his illness.

Woods sent a message on social media claiming he's now resting and feeling better. It's good to know he's at least getting better and hopefully, Tiger Woods will be ready to go for the next PGA Tour event.

“I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from [the Genesis Invitational] due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank [Genesis] and all the fans for the support.”

It's a shame Tiger Woods wasn't able to continue at the Genesis Invitational. He was playing decent enough to advance to the next round. Additionally, golf is better when Woods is playing. But the good news is this won't be the last time we see him in the PGA Tour.

The next event takes place on February 22 at the Mexico Championship. It's not known if Tiger Woods will participate or not. Considering he's already feeling better from influenza, there's a chance the golf phenom can bounce back in the next few days. If not, then his next opportunity to compete will be in late February, early March at the Honda Classic.