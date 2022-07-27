Genshin Impact 2.8: Second Half Banners Revealed!

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.8 banners have been officially announced. Yoimiya, Thundering Pulse, and Summit Shaper take the spotlight for these banners.

Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Second Phase

Yoimiya Character Banner

The announcement officially revealed that “Frolicking Flames” Yoimiya (5* Pyro Bow) will be the featured 5-star for the second half of Genshin Impact 2.8. Alongside her are the 4 star characters “Trial by Fire” Bennett (4* Pyro Sword), “Blazing Riff” Xinyan (4* Pyro Claymore) and “Stage Lucida” Yun Jin (4* Geo Polearm).

Event Wish "Tapestry of Golden Flames" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro)! 〓Event Wish Duration〓

2022/08/02 18:00:00 — 2022/08/23 14:59:59#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2Y7h3AsIgg — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 27, 2022

While no new characters will be introduced in this banner, the featured ones are surely nothing to scoff at.

Bennett was last featured as a 4 star on the Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi banner in Version 2.5. As many know, Bennett is one of the best support characters in the game, and is surely worth the Primogems. The buffs he gives with his Elemental Burst is incredibly valuable. Bennett is also a member of the “national team,” so pulling him and investing in him is a guaranteed ticket to beating late game content.

Xinyan’s last banner was also the Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi in Version 2.5, like Bennett. She can be built either as a DPS or a support. The shield from her Elemental Skill also applies a Pyro status, which helps in clearing elemental debuffs like Slowing Water. Xinyan isn’t also the best in her role, but her flexibility in either providing damage or shielding is one that players might find useful in their party.

Yun Jin may not be as popular as Bennett when it comes to acting as a support, but her buffs can be just as powerful when you find the right character for it. She focuses on buffing Normal Attack focused characters, and can deal off-field damage with her Burst, too. Yun Jin might seem underwhelming at first, but her niche of buffing Normal Attacks may come in handy, especially when challenging the Spiral Abyss or events which restrict your party member choices. Yun Jin was last featured in a banner in Version 2.6, on Kamisato Ayato’s release banner and right before the “extended” Ayaka banner.

Weapon Banner

Details about the Weapon Banner were also revealed. The following 5 star weapons will be featured:

Thundering Pulse (5* Bow)

Summit Shaper (5* Sword)

Meanwhile, these 4 stars will be featured:

Wine and Song (4* Catalyst) (Event Exclusive)

Alley Hunter (4* Bow) (Event Exclusive)

The Flute (4* Sword)

Sacrificial Greatsword (4* Claymore)

Dragon’s Bane (4* Polearm)

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" – Boosted Drop Rates for Thundering Pulse (Bow) and Summit Shaper (Sword)! 〓Event Wish Duration〓

2022/08/02 18:00:00–2022/08/23 14:59:59#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/PHPLUoynnZ — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 27, 2022

Both the Character Banner featuring Naganohara Yoimiya, as well as the Weapon Banner featuring Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper will begin on August 2nd, 2022 6:00 pm. These Genshin Impact 2.8 banners will end on August 23rd, 2022 2:59 pm (Server Time).

