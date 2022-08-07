Leak Adds Another S-Tier Rerun to Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

Newest leak gives more details on the Genshin Impact 3.0 banners, including all 5* characters, new characters, weapons, and duration.

The information below was not released by any official sources, and does not mean 100% certainty. Take everything below with a grain of salt.

LEAKS: Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

It would seem that during the first three weeks of the patch, the new 5 star character Tighnari will be present. This is consistent with the previous incomplete leak. However, this isn’t all, as top-tier character and the Geo Archon himself Zhongli will also be getting his rerun alongside Tighnari’s banner. As for 4 stars, only new Dendro character Collei is known to run during this phase. The weapon banner will feature the new 5-star Bow and Tighnari’s Signature Weapon, Hunter’s Path alongside Zhongli’s Signature Weapon Vortex Vanquisher. You can start rolling in these banners beginning August 24, 2022 (Server Time).

The second phase is where things get exciting. Ganyu, as known from the previous leaks, will have her rerun. But this newest leak confirms another S-Tier character will rerun during Genshin Impact 3.0 – Sangonomiya Kokomi. New 4 star character Dori will also run during this phase. The weapons will be Ganyu’s best-in-slot Amos’ Bow and Kokomi’s Everlasting Moonglow. What makes this phase unique is that it’s said to only be two weeks long, meaning that it will only be available starting September 14, 2022 up until September 28, 2022.

This also implies that Genshin Impact 3.0 itself will only be 5 weeks long, a departure from the usual 6 week duration per patch. This is the first time we will have a shortened patch, which is speculated to be because of the extended patch during Version 2.6, which lasted an extra three weeks for a total of nine weeks. It’s currently unknown whether the subsequent Versions will also be reduced to buy back the time and reset the game to its original schedule.

As of the time of writing, the 4 stars in each Genshin Impact 3.0 banner is currently unknown, aside from Collei and Dori appearing in the first and second phases respectively. There are also rumors that Tighnari might be entering the Standard Banner pool come Genshin Impact’s Anniversary in Version 3.1, but this is incredibly unreliable news. No changes have been made to the Standard Banner since the launch of the game, but if they’re gonna do it, it will most likely be on the anniversary.