The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will introduce Dendro for the first time. When is the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date?

Genshin Impact 3.0 Release Date: When are Tighnari, Collei, and Dori Coming Out?

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is coming out on August 24, 2022. For the exact release times, please see below:

ASIA: August 24, 2022, 11:00 AM GMT+8

EU: August 24, 2022, 4:00 AM GMT+1

NA: August 24, 2022, 4:00 AM GMT-5, 8:00 PM PDT, 11:00 PM ET

This patch will not only lead us to the lands of Sumeru for the first time, it will also introduce the first-ever Dendro characters in the game, including the 5-Star Tighnari, and the 4-Star Collei. Another new character, the 4-Star Electro character Dori, is a claymore-user that will come out in Phase II of this patch. Speaking of phases…

Just like the more recent version updates of the game, version 3.0 will be having two phases with two banners each, with each banner running for roughly two weeks. These are:

Genshin Impact 3.0 Phase I Banners:

Genshin Impact 3.0 Phase II Banners:

As seen above, players will have the chance again to pull for Ganyu, Zhongli, and Sangonomiya Kokomi in this patch. Expect the usual maintenance prior to the patch to start about five hours before the release time. As usual, HoYoverse will be giving out compensation Primogems once the new patch rolls out, so don’t forget to log in to claim the gift! Of course, this is also a great time for you to learn more about Dendro interactions, so if you’re sure that you’ll be pulling for the new Dendro characters, click here to get yourself familiarized with the debuting element of this patch.

For more news on the new update, check out our articles on Genshin Impact 3.0. For guides, you can check them out here as well on our page for Genshin Impact Guides. Finally, for anything Genshin Impact, you can find them all here.