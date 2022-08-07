Genshin Impact 3.0: Spiral Abyss Blessings and Lineups

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 not only brings three new characters, but also introduces a whole new element. Dendro’s addition will most definitely change the way players think about the game as a whole, including the Spiral Abyss. The Ley Line Disorders for Genshin Impact Version 3.0 heavily benefit the new Dendro playstyles.

This information was not released through official channels, and might not exactly represent the Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss once it goes live.

This update will change the lineup starting from Floor 9 up until Floor 12. We will see every new enemy that will be added this patch, starting from the Fungus type to the two new field bosses, the Electro Regisvine and the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. If you want a preview of all of these enemies, including the new Ruin Drakes and Eremite type, check out our article here.

The Ley Line Disorders and Spiral Abyss Blessings are 100% made for Dendro teams. We will only have two Dendro characters playable (not counting the Traveler): the 5 star Tighnari and the 4 star Collei. The Spiral Abyss Blessings are dependent on Elemental Reactions, and there is an abundance of Dendro enemies in each chamber, so a Dendro character may not be necessary to benefit from these.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss Blessings

Blessing 1:

When a character triggers Quicken on an opponent, that opponent’s DEF is decreased by 35% for 10 seconds after they are affected by the reaction.

Blessing 2:

After characters deal DMG to opponents with a Dendro Core (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom), their ATK will be increased by 15% for 8 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times, and can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds.

Floor 9

Ley Line Disorder: Characters who trigger a Bloom reaction and generate Dendro cores will have their DMG dealt by Rupture increased by 125% and DMG dealt by characters who trigger a Burgeon or Hyperbloom reaction will be increased by 125%.

Chamber 1

All enemies are level 72.

First Half

5x Stretchy Pyro Fungus

2x Floating Hydro Fungus

2x Cryo Slime

3x Large Cryo Slime

1x Whirling Cryo Fungus

1x Winged Cryoshroom

2x Floating Dendro Fungus

2x Whirling Electro Fungus

1x Stretchy Geo Fungus

Second Half

4x Eremite Linebreaker

4x Eremite Sword-Dancer

1x Eremite Axe Vanguard

1x Eremite Desert Clearwater

1x Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

4x Eremite Crossbow

Chamber 2

All enemies are level 74.

The Slowing Water aura will increase Skill Cooldown by 150% for any skill cast while the debuff is active. This will be cast on any character within its radius every 15 seconds.

The Mist Bubble aura will spawn Mist Bubbles around the player every 12 seconds.

First Half

1x Cryo Hilichurl Grenadier

2x Cryo Hilichurl Shooter

1x Pyro Hilichurl Shooter

1x Electro Hilichurl Shooter

1x Hilichurl Berserker

1x Electro Hilichurl Grenadier

1x Geo Samachurl

2x Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard

1x Pyro Hilichurl Grenadier

1x Cryo Samachurl

1x Blazing Axe Mitachurl

1x Crackling Axe Mitachurl

1x Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl

1x Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl

Second Half

1x Dendro Samachurl

2x Large Hydro Slime

2x Large Pyro Slime

1x Hydro Abyss Mage (Mist Bubble)

1x Hydro Abyss Mage (Slowing Water)

Chamber 3

All enemies are level 76.

The Ice Cage aura will spawn a cage every 12 seconds that traps the player and deals Cryo DMG every second if they touch it.

The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.

First Half

4x Whirling Electro Fungus

1x Winged Dendroshroom

4x Floating Dendro Fungus

1x Grounded Hydroshroom

Second Half

1x Eremite Daythunder (Lightning Bolt Matrix)

1x Eremite Linebreaker

1x Eremite Sunfrost (Ice Cage)

Floor 10

Ley Line Disorder: When Spread or Aggravate reactions are triggered on opponents, DMG done by these reactions will be increased by 75%.

Chamber 1

All enemies are level 80.

First Half

3x Whirling Electro Fungus

4x Floating Dendro Fungus

3x Electro Slime

1x Winged Cryoshroom

1x Large Electro Slime

1x Mutant Electro Slime

3x Whirling Cryo Fungus

Second Half

2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Chamber 2

All enemies are level 82.

The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.

Your character will be periodically inflicted with Engulfing Storm, continuously draining your Energy until the inflicted Electro element is removed.

First Half

3x Eremite Crossbow

1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder

1x Kairagi: Fiery Might

Second Half

1x Engulfing Storm Thunderhelm Lawachurl

1x Lightning Bolt Matrix Electro Abyss Mage

Chamber 3

All enemies are level 85.

The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.

Your character will be periodically inflicted with Engulfing Storm, continuously draining your Energy until the inflicted Electro element is removed.

The Mist Bubble aura will spawn Mist Bubbles around the player every 12 seconds.

First Half

1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer

1x Eremite Desert Clearwater (Mist Bubble)

1x Fatui Skirmisher – Hydrogunner Legionnaire

2x Eremite Daythunder

Second Half

1x Mirror Maiden (Mist Bubble)

1x Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (Engulfing Storm)

1x Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (Lightning Bolt Matrix)

Floor 11

Ley Line Disorder: All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG bonus.

Chamber 1

All enemies are level 88.

Monolith Defense

First Half

4x Treasure Hoarders: Crusher

1x Eremite Linebreaker

1x Eremite Axe Vanguard

1x Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer

1x Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer

1x Treasure Hoarders: Cryo Potioneer

1x Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer

1x Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

1x Eremite Daythunder

2x Eremite Crossbow

Second Half

1x Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl

1x Blazing Axe Mitachurl

1x Crackling Axe Mitachurl

1x Thunderhelm Lawachurl

Chamber 2

All enemies are level 90.

First Half

4x Hydro Mimic Raptors

2x Hydro Mimic Boars

1x Hydro Mimic Frog

2x Hydro Mimic Mallards

1x Hydro Mimic Finch

2x Hydro Mimic Ferrets

2x Hydro Mimic Cranes

2x Hydro Mimic Crabs

Second Half

1x Pyro Infusion Geovishap

1x Electro Infusion Geovishap

Chamber 3

All enemies are level 92.

The Smoldering Flames aura deals continuous Pyro DMG to the active character while the debuff is active

The Pursuing Fireball aura causes a fireball to follow the player 3 times, dealing Pyro DMG to the player every 20 seconds.

You character will be periodically inflicted with Engulfing Storm, continuously draining your Energy until the inflicted Electro element is removed.

First Half

2x Eremite Crossbow

1x Fatui Pyro Agent (Pursuing Fireball)

1x Eremite Daythunder

1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer

2x Eremite Desert Clearwater

Second Half

1x Electro Regisvine (Engulfing Storm)

Floor 12

Chamber 1

All enemies are level 95.

The Smoldering Flames aura deals continuous Pyro DMG to the active character while the debuff is active

The Pursuing Fireball aura causes a fireball to follow the player 3 times, dealing Pyro DMG to the player every 20 seconds.

The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.

First Half

2x Ruin Drake: Earthguard

1x Ruin Drake: Skywatch

Second Half

2x Eremite Desert Clearwater

1x Eremite Sunfrost

1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer (Smoldering Flames)

1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer (Pursuing Fireball)

1x Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard (Lightning Bolt Matrix)

2x Eremite Crossbow

Chamber 2

All enemies are level 98.

First Half

1x Mirror Maiden

2x Eremite Crossbow

1x Electro Cicin Mage

Second Half

1x Primo Geovishap (Pyro Infusion)

Chamber 3

All enemies are level 100.

The Ice Cage aura will spawn a cage every 12 seconds that traps the player and deals Cryo DMG every second if they touch it.

The Slowing Water aura will increase Skill Cooldown by 150% for any skill cast while the debuff is active. This will be cast on any character within its radius every 15 seconds.

The Mist Bubble aura will spawn Mist Bubbles around the player every 12 seconds.

First Half

1x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

1x Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap

1x Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap

1x Winged Cryoshroom

1x Grounded Hydroshroom

1x Winged Dendroshroom

Second Half

1x Jadeplume Terrorshroom

The Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss will be available on September 1, 2022.