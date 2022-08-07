Genshin Impact 3.0: Spiral Abyss Blessings and Lineups
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 not only brings three new characters, but also introduces a whole new element. Dendro’s addition will most definitely change the way players think about the game as a whole, including the Spiral Abyss. The Ley Line Disorders for Genshin Impact Version 3.0 heavily benefit the new Dendro playstyles.
This information was not released through official channels, and might not exactly represent the Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss once it goes live.
This update will change the lineup starting from Floor 9 up until Floor 12. We will see every new enemy that will be added this patch, starting from the Fungus type to the two new field bosses, the Electro Regisvine and the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. If you want a preview of all of these enemies, including the new Ruin Drakes and Eremite type, check out our article here.
The Ley Line Disorders and Spiral Abyss Blessings are 100% made for Dendro teams. We will only have two Dendro characters playable (not counting the Traveler): the 5 star Tighnari and the 4 star Collei. The Spiral Abyss Blessings are dependent on Elemental Reactions, and there is an abundance of Dendro enemies in each chamber, so a Dendro character may not be necessary to benefit from these.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss
Spiral Abyss Blessings
Blessing 1:
- When a character triggers Quicken on an opponent, that opponent’s DEF is decreased by 35% for 10 seconds after they are affected by the reaction.
Blessing 2:
- After characters deal DMG to opponents with a Dendro Core (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom), their ATK will be increased by 15% for 8 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times, and can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds.
Floor 9
Ley Line Disorder: Characters who trigger a Bloom reaction and generate Dendro cores will have their DMG dealt by Rupture increased by 125% and DMG dealt by characters who trigger a Burgeon or Hyperbloom reaction will be increased by 125%.
Chamber 1
All enemies are level 72.
First Half
- 5x Stretchy Pyro Fungus
- 2x Floating Hydro Fungus
- 2x Cryo Slime
- 3x Large Cryo Slime
- 1x Whirling Cryo Fungus
- 1x Winged Cryoshroom
- 2x Floating Dendro Fungus
- 2x Whirling Electro Fungus
- 1x Stretchy Geo Fungus
Second Half
- 4x Eremite Linebreaker
- 4x Eremite Sword-Dancer
- 1x Eremite Axe Vanguard
- 1x Eremite Desert Clearwater
- 1x Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier
- 4x Eremite Crossbow
Chamber 2
All enemies are level 74.
The Slowing Water aura will increase Skill Cooldown by 150% for any skill cast while the debuff is active. This will be cast on any character within its radius every 15 seconds.
The Mist Bubble aura will spawn Mist Bubbles around the player every 12 seconds.
First Half
- 1x Cryo Hilichurl Grenadier
- 2x Cryo Hilichurl Shooter
- 1x Pyro Hilichurl Shooter
- 1x Electro Hilichurl Shooter
- 1x Hilichurl Berserker
- 1x Electro Hilichurl Grenadier
- 1x Geo Samachurl
- 2x Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard
- 1x Pyro Hilichurl Grenadier
- 1x Cryo Samachurl
- 1x Blazing Axe Mitachurl
- 1x Crackling Axe Mitachurl
- 1x Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl
- 1x Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl
Second Half
- 1x Dendro Samachurl
- 2x Large Hydro Slime
- 2x Large Pyro Slime
- 1x Hydro Abyss Mage (Mist Bubble)
- 1x Hydro Abyss Mage (Slowing Water)
Chamber 3
All enemies are level 76.
The Ice Cage aura will spawn a cage every 12 seconds that traps the player and deals Cryo DMG every second if they touch it.
The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.
First Half
- 4x Whirling Electro Fungus
- 1x Winged Dendroshroom
- 4x Floating Dendro Fungus
- 1x Grounded Hydroshroom
Second Half
- 1x Eremite Daythunder (Lightning Bolt Matrix)
- 1x Eremite Linebreaker
- 1x Eremite Sunfrost (Ice Cage)
Floor 10
Ley Line Disorder: When Spread or Aggravate reactions are triggered on opponents, DMG done by these reactions will be increased by 75%.
Chamber 1
All enemies are level 80.
First Half
- 3x Whirling Electro Fungus
- 4x Floating Dendro Fungus
- 3x Electro Slime
- 1x Winged Cryoshroom
- 1x Large Electro Slime
- 1x Mutant Electro Slime
- 3x Whirling Cryo Fungus
Second Half
- 2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap
Chamber 2
All enemies are level 82.
The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.
Your character will be periodically inflicted with Engulfing Storm, continuously draining your Energy until the inflicted Electro element is removed.
First Half
- 3x Eremite Crossbow
- 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder
- 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might
Second Half
- 1x Engulfing Storm Thunderhelm Lawachurl
- 1x Lightning Bolt Matrix Electro Abyss Mage
Chamber 3
All enemies are level 85.
The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.
Your character will be periodically inflicted with Engulfing Storm, continuously draining your Energy until the inflicted Electro element is removed.
The Mist Bubble aura will spawn Mist Bubbles around the player every 12 seconds.
First Half
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer
- 1x Eremite Desert Clearwater (Mist Bubble)
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher – Hydrogunner Legionnaire
- 2x Eremite Daythunder
Second Half
- 1x Mirror Maiden (Mist Bubble)
- 1x Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (Engulfing Storm)
- 1x Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (Lightning Bolt Matrix)
Floor 11
Ley Line Disorder: All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG bonus.
Chamber 1
All enemies are level 88.
Monolith Defense
First Half
- 4x Treasure Hoarders: Crusher
- 1x Eremite Linebreaker
- 1x Eremite Axe Vanguard
- 1x Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer
- 1x Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer
- 1x Treasure Hoarders: Cryo Potioneer
- 1x Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer
- 1x Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier
- 1x Eremite Daythunder
- 2x Eremite Crossbow
Second Half
- 1x Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl
- 1x Blazing Axe Mitachurl
- 1x Crackling Axe Mitachurl
- 1x Thunderhelm Lawachurl
Chamber 2
All enemies are level 90.
First Half
- 4x Hydro Mimic Raptors
- 2x Hydro Mimic Boars
- 1x Hydro Mimic Frog
- 2x Hydro Mimic Mallards
- 1x Hydro Mimic Finch
- 2x Hydro Mimic Ferrets
- 2x Hydro Mimic Cranes
- 2x Hydro Mimic Crabs
Second Half
- 1x Pyro Infusion Geovishap
- 1x Electro Infusion Geovishap
Chamber 3
All enemies are level 92.
The Smoldering Flames aura deals continuous Pyro DMG to the active character while the debuff is active
The Pursuing Fireball aura causes a fireball to follow the player 3 times, dealing Pyro DMG to the player every 20 seconds.
You character will be periodically inflicted with Engulfing Storm, continuously draining your Energy until the inflicted Electro element is removed.
First Half
- 2x Eremite Crossbow
- 1x Fatui Pyro Agent (Pursuing Fireball)
- 1x Eremite Daythunder
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer
- 2x Eremite Desert Clearwater
Second Half
- 1x Electro Regisvine (Engulfing Storm)
Floor 12
Chamber 1
All enemies are level 95.
The Smoldering Flames aura deals continuous Pyro DMG to the active character while the debuff is active
The Pursuing Fireball aura causes a fireball to follow the player 3 times, dealing Pyro DMG to the player every 20 seconds.
The Lightning Bolt Matrix aura spawns 2 lightning chains that deal Electro DMG every 0.2 seconds if the player touches them.
First Half
- 2x Ruin Drake: Earthguard
- 1x Ruin Drake: Skywatch
Second Half
- 2x Eremite Desert Clearwater
- 1x Eremite Sunfrost
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer (Smoldering Flames)
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer (Pursuing Fireball)
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard (Lightning Bolt Matrix)
- 2x Eremite Crossbow
Chamber 2
All enemies are level 98.
First Half
- 1x Mirror Maiden
- 2x Eremite Crossbow
- 1x Electro Cicin Mage
Second Half
- 1x Primo Geovishap (Pyro Infusion)
Chamber 3
All enemies are level 100.
The Ice Cage aura will spawn a cage every 12 seconds that traps the player and deals Cryo DMG every second if they touch it.
The Slowing Water aura will increase Skill Cooldown by 150% for any skill cast while the debuff is active. This will be cast on any character within its radius every 15 seconds.
The Mist Bubble aura will spawn Mist Bubbles around the player every 12 seconds.
First Half
- 1x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap
- 1x Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap
- 1x Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap
- 1x Winged Cryoshroom
- 1x Grounded Hydroshroom
- 1x Winged Dendroshroom
Second Half
- 1x Jadeplume Terrorshroom
The Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss will be available on September 1, 2022.