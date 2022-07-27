Genshin Impact 3.0: New Sumeru Enemies!

The introduction of Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0 introduces a whole new slew of mobs, enemies, and drops.

New Sumeru Enemies

These new Sumeru enemies not only add another layer of complexity into the game, but also provide new Materials for verious purposes.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

A new field boss by the name of Jadeplume Terrorshroom will be present on the lands of Sumeru. The following images and texts were datamined and seem to be intended for the in-game tutorials.

When the Jadeplume Terrorshroom is hit by Electro attacks and Catalyze reactions, it will accumulate Activation. When it is hit by Pyro attacks, it will lose Activation progress. When it accumulates sufficient Activation, it will enter an Activated state. An activated Jadeplume Terrorshroom will unleash more fearsome attacks until it becomes exhausted. When it is not Activated, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom can be put into a Burning state via the use of Pyro, which will cause it to become Scorched. It will spread spores around to create Fungi in an attempt to escape this status.

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom will sometimes unleash Volatile Spore Clouds that can trigger explosions.

The arena where the Jadeplume Terrorshrume fight happens seems to be underground, beyond the twists and turns of various roots and illuminated by the light of unknown flora:

If you want to see the Jadebloom Terrorshroom in action, here are a couple of clips:

{3.0 Beta}

Jadebloom Terrorshroom boss fight and location.

Explanations on mechanics below.

{STC. Health, defense, and attack power in this video is incorrect} pic.twitter.com/JIqYKlhh0f — SusAmongusLeaks (@SusAmongusLeaks) July 17, 2022

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom will be the source of the Majestic Hooked Beak, a Character Level-Up Material. As of now, only Tighnari and Collei are known to use it.

Majestic Hooked Beak

An elongated bill that you found after defeating the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. Researchers still consider it a miracle even now that some soft Fungi have evolved these rock-hard hooked beaks. This magnificent king amongst Fungi has been leisurely pacing on the finish line of evolution. Now and then, it emits a long call to all the living beings in the rainforest: Even the most helpless and timid creature may one day become the monarch of the woods.

Electro Regisvine

HoYoverse previously stated that there will be a Regisvine for every element in the game, and we’re finally getting our third monstrous plant: the Electro Regisvine. Here’s what people found in terms of the in-game hints:

A predatory plant in the same vein as the Cryo and Pyro Regisvines, this creature can create an organ that resemble Electro Cores at its roots or corolla. When this type of organ starts to transfer, its state will change, condensing into either a Waxing Stamen and a Waning Stamen. When the two types of stamens are present at the same time, they will attract one another and then unleash a powerful electrical explosion when they make contact. Use elements that can react with Electro to remove these stamens.

When the Electro Regisvine undergoes a change, it will create Waxing Stamen or Waning Stamen.

When the two types of stamens are present at the same time, they will attract one another and then unleash a powerful electrical explosion when they make contact. Use elements that can react with Electro to remove these stamens…

A few clips of what the Electro Regisvine looks like in a fight have also surfaced.

{3.0 Beta}

Electro regisvine! Please note that the enemy seems kinda unfinished

{STC} pic.twitter.com/2AtVVHs8gE — SusAmongusLeaks (@SusAmongusLeaks) July 21, 2022

The Electro Regisvine drops the Character Level-Up Material Thunderclap Fruitcore. As of now, Dori is the only known character who needs this material.

Thunderclap Fruitcore

The core of an Electro Regisvine, wrapped in razor-sharp leaves, wantonly emits Electro energy. The roaring energy rampaging deep within the earth is eager to pour out its rage, thus even tainting these unfortunate vines with its mania, causing them to wail and flail their branches frantically. One can hardly tell whether it longs for others to taste the pain of being continuously electrocuted and charred or if it is struggling, looking forward to its inevitable doom.

Erem ites

A new class of enemies called the Eremites will also be on Sumeru. These new enemies are an elite mercenary group, and some of them are apparently elementally powered.

Eremite Desert Clearwater

These sword-dancers may be found in the many scattered mercenary groups who hail from the desert. Will unleash the ominous spirit sealed in their weapons after taking a certain amount of damage to enter an Infused Form that greatly boosts their combat capabilities. Will enter a weakened state for a time once this Infused Form ends.

Eremite Sunfrost

These agile warriors may be found in the many scattered mercenary groups who hail from the desert. Will unleash the ominous spirit sealed in their weapons after taking a certain amount of damage to enter an Infused Form that greatly boosts their combat capabilities. Will enter a weakened state for a time once this Infused Form ends.

Eremite Daythunder

These warriors form the backbone of the many scattered mercenary groups who hail from the desert. Will unleash the ominous spirit sealed in their weapons after taking a certain amount of damage to enter an Infused Form that greatly boosts their combat capabilities. Will enter a weakened state for a time once this Infused Form ends.

Here’s a few clips of the Eremites in action:

These Eremites drop three Character Level-Up Materials:

Faded Red Satin

A piece of red satin used to cover the eyes. The fabric is slightly torn. Many Eremites tend to cover their eyes with textiles, but the original intention of this practice has long been lost to the sands of time.

Trimmed Red Silk

A piece of red silk trimmed with simple decorations. A seasoned warrior can detect weaknesses from their foe’s eyes and thus take advantage. The Eremites have long since lost a master to serve, and now they have no one to trust but themselves. Word has it that they are more than convinced that all things betray, even their own eyes.

Rich Red Brocade

A piece of red brocade woven in golden silks. The remnants born in the gilded desert under the sun occasionally sing a song, of which the meaning has been forgotten. They would praise the scorching sun that illuminates the earth as equally as ever and bewail the afterglow at the end of the dusk. Some unfamiliar words recur at the end of the song, which are said to be the names of ancient gods. Legend has it that when the King of the Desert was still alive, his people chose to cover their eyes as they dared not look upon him, whose brilliance was beyond that of the sun.

Ruin Drake

New Ruin enemies are also being introduced to the game. It comes in two variations: Earthguard and Skywatch.

A ruin machine that can absorb energy and hurl it back as an attack. The Ruin Drake: Earthguard can periodically release a dangerous torrent of energy and increase its own Elemental RES against the previous main type of Elemental DMG it suffered. When it is preparing to unleash this energy torrent or when it is preparing for a special sprint attack, the core on its head will be exposed…

Dendro Specter

We’re about to get the Dendro variation of Specters.

High elemental concentrations have resulted in the creation of this floating creature. When it takes a single grievous hit, it will build Fury. When a Specter hits maximum Fury, it will expand, becoming larger and stronger, and it will explode violently when defeated.

Fungus

We will meet another new class of enemies called Fungus. These Fungi react differently depending on what element you attack them with.

A monster with basic intelligence that evolved from spores. When first hit by Electro or Pyro attacks, it will enter either an Activated or a Scorched state based on the elemental attack type used. Defeat this transformed fungus to obtain different types of rewards…

[Genshin] • Pequenos fungos ( variações do fungo hydro que temos no Despenhadeiro) via SusAmongusLeakspic.twitter.com/YeSCcr4K6U — Asca Impact (@ascaimpact) July 18, 2022

Spinokrok / Spinocrocodile

The Spinokrok, or Spinocrocodile, isn’t exactly an enemy. As far as we know, these scaly beasts are passive mobs like the various animals around Teyvat, but they can turn hostile. While it is currently unknown what provokes these reptiles, here’s a glimpse of what t hey look like in-game:

These Sumeru enemies hit on Genshin Impact 3.0.