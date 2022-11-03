Gaming
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Leaks – New Artifact Sets
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 leaks suggest two new Artifact Sets, each tailored for Scaramouche/Wanderer and Dendro reactions. Read ahead to know more.
Genshin Impact 3.3 New Artifact Sets
Desert Pavilion Chronicle
2-piece: Increases 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.
4-piece: After Charged Attacks hit opponents, this character’s Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 30% for 10s.
Set Pieces:
- Timepiece of the Lost Path (Sands of Eon): An ancient mechanical clock. The Jinni fragments continue to emit light at its center and vibrate ever so slightly, as if to say something…
- The First Days of the City of Kings (Flower of Life): An artificial flower that shimmers with a strange light. If you incline your ear to it, you can vaguely hear charming laughter issuing from within.
- Legacy of the Desert High-Born (Circlet of Logos): Earrings made from amber gold that shine with a strange light.
- End of the Golden Realm (Plume of Death): A crystal-clear artificial feather that is one of the legacies of an ancient human realm. The cries of soaring eagles is also sealed within.
- Defender of the Enchanting Dream (Goblet of Eonothem): An ancient golden cup that is both marvelously and luxuriously wrought. Murmurings can be heard within its empty innards.
Flower of Paradise Lost
2-piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.
4-piece: The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%. Additionally, when the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.
Set Pieces:
- A Moment Congealed (Sands of Eon): These sands no longer move no matter how you tilt the hourglass, now and forever defying the drift of time itself.
- Moon Maiden’s Myriad (Flower of Life): An amethyst bloom that has been beautifully sculpted in the image of an ancient, extinct flower.
- Amethyst Crown (Circlet of Logos): A crown inlaid with amethyst and emerald. It seems to have been the headgear worn by ancient priests of the Goddess of Flowers.
- Wilting Feast (Plume of Death): A feather left behind by a long-extinct bird species. It was inlaid with gold and gems by the ancient adherents of the Goddess of Flowers.
- Secret-Keeper’s Magic Bottle (Goblet of Eonothem): A small bottle made of purple crystal. An emerald cap keeps it tightly sealed.