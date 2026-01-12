Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes may be one of the goofiest players in the league, but when it comes to talking about the undying support of their fans, he can get pretty serious.

The Raptors escaped the Philadelphia 76ers, 116-115, in overtime after Barnes drained the game-winning free throw with 0.8 seconds left at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

After the game, the 24-year-old star was asked about the strong support of their fans. He tipped his hat to them with a thoughtful message.

“I’ve been here for five years. We were losing about three of those years. They were still loud, up, cheering, going crazy for us, no matter what it was,” said Barnes in a video posted by Raptors reporter Omer Osman.

“We know how special this place is. I think everyone knows that. Toronto is super special.”

More than 18,000 fans trooped to the venue to watch Toronto beat Philadelphia. Barnes finished with a team-high 31 points on top of seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Raptors rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime courtesy of Jamal Shead's layup.

The 76ers tied the game, 115-115, with 15.6 seconds left in the extension after VJ Edgecombe's three-pointer. The Raptors went to Barnes in their final possession and got fouled by Kelly Oubre Jr. He made the first free throw before intentionally missing the second one.

Barnes has endeared himself to Toronto, not just with his all-around talent but with his colorful personality as well. Some have chastised the one-time All-Star for allegedly not taking the game seriously, but he has stayed true to himself.

Fans can appreciate that, and Barnes makes sure to reciprocate it.