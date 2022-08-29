Genshin Impact: Dendro Traveler Abilities, Talents, and Materials

With the release of Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0 also comes the Dendro Traveler. Usually, the Traveler’s kit is a toned-down version of the respective element’s Archon. As there is currently no information available on the Dendro Archon’s skills, it’s unconfirmed whether this trend is still applicable. The progression for the Traveler’s Ascension also carries over, so you only have to ascend the Traveler to 90 once. The Talents, however, do not. Each element of the Traveler has their own Talent levels.

Read on for their Abilities, Talents, Constellations, and Materials.

Dendro Traveler Materials

Ascension

The progress of ascending the Traveler carries over no matter what their current element is. The Primary Ascension Materials for the Traveler are earned as you level up your Adventure Rank.

168 Windwheel Aster

Primary Ascension Materials (Adventure Rank progression): 1 Brilliant Diamond Sliver 9 Brilliant Diamond Fragment 9 Brilliant Diamond Chunk 9 Brilliant Diamond Gemstone

Hilichurl/Mitachurl/Lawachurl/Samachurl drops: 18 Damaged Mask 30 Ominous Mask 36 Stained Mask

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Talent

The Talent, however, does not carry over and each element of the Traveler has their own Talent levels and progression. To raise each of the Dendro Traveler’s battle talents to level 10, you’ll need the following materials:

Floating Fungi drops: 6 Fungal Spores 22 Luminescent Pollen 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Talent Scrolls: 3 Teachings of Admonition 6 Guide to Admonition 11 Guide to Ingenuity 4 Guide to Praxis 6 Philosophies of Admonition 12 Philosophies of Ingenuity 20 Philosophies of Praxis

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto (Raiden Shogun) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Mudra of the Malefic General

1 Crown

1.6525 million Mora

Dendro Traveler Abilities and Talents

Normal Attack: Foreign Fieldcleaver

Normal Attack

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Razorgrass Blade

With a flourish of your blade, you unleash a spray of razor-sharp leaves that go before you and deal Dendro DMG.

You and Paimon observed the flowing edges of grass and leaf.

This skill’s damage is 230% at level 1, scaling up to 547% at level 15. Its cooldown is 8 seconds.

Elemental Burst: Surgent Manifestation

Calling upon the might of the flora all around you, you create a Lea Lotus Lamp. This Lamp will deal continuous Dendro DMG to opponents within its AoE.

Lotuslight Transfiguration

The Lea Lotus Lamp will undergo the following changes after it comes into contact with Hydro/Electro/Pyro: Hydro: the Lamp’s AoE and the AoE of its attacks are increased. Electro: the Lamp’s ATK SPD is increased. Pyro: the Lamp will explode after a short delay and then disappear, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

The Lea Lotus Lamp can only undergo one Lotuslight Transfiguration in its duration.

Only one Lamp created by the Traveler can exist at any one time.

You and Paimon studied the sounds of plants that sprout after the rain.

The Lea Lotus Lamp Attack DMG is 80.2% at level 1 and 190.4% at level 15. The Explosion caused by the Pyro reaction deals 400.8% up to 951.9%. The Lea Lotus Lamp lasts for 12 seconds, and the Burst has a cooldown of 20 seconds. It costs 80 Energy to cast.

Passive: Verdant Overgrowth

Lea Lotus Lamp will obtain one level of Overflowing Lotuslight every second it is on the field, increasing the Elemental Mastery of active character(s) within its AoE by 6. Overflowing Lotuslight has a maximum of 10 stacks.

Passive: Verdant Luxury

Every point of Elemental Mastery the Traveler possesses increases the DMG dealt by Razorgrass Blade by 0.15% and the DMG dealt by Surgent Manifestation by 0.1%.

Dendro Traveler Constellation

Note that the Constellations for Dendro Traveler can be activated through the “Memories” item awarded as you explore and progress in Sumeru.

As of Version 3.0, only three of the “Memory of Flourishing Green” needed to level up the Constellation of the Traveler can be acquired.

Parasitic Creeper

After Razorgrass Blade hits an opponent, it will regenerate 3.5 Energy for the Traveler.

Green Resilience

Lea Lotus Lamp’s duration is increased by 3 seconds

Whirling Weeds

Increases the level of Razorgrass Blade by 3.

Maximum upgrade level raised to 15.

Treacle Grass

After the Lea Lotus Lamp triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration, it will obtain 5 stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from the Passive Talent “Verdant Overgrowth.”

You must have unlocked this Passive Talent first.

Viridian Transcience

Increases the level of Surgent Manifestation by 3.

Maximum upgrade level raised to 15.

Withering Aggregation

The Dendro DMG Bonus of the character under the effect of Overflowing Lotuslight as created by the Lea Lotus Lamp is increased by 12%. If the Lamp has experienced a Lotuslight Transfiguration previously, the character will also gain 12% DMG Bonus for the corresponding element.

