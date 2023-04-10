The adorable, Inazuman catgirl Kirara is revealed to be the newest addition to Genshin Impact! The Kirara reveal gives us a glimpse at a newly-introduced character to the lands of Teyvat, and here’s everything we know about her so far.

“Cat Upon the Eaves” Kirara Reveal

Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the Eaves Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xgBaxeN5DL — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 10, 2023

Kirara is a new name to Genshin Impact, especially since the newly introduced characters in recent updates were mostly based in Sumeru. The reveal of Kirara as a playable character from Inazuma is a welcome addition to the game, and her unique design and identity is also a good plus. She seems like a charming character, and her introduction also opens the door for the expansion of more Inazuman lore.

Kirara is a Dendro character as confirmed by the official Genshin Impact accounts on the Kirara reveal posts. Her Constellation is named “Arcella,” and her affiliation lies as the Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express.

Unofficial sources suggest that she is a 4-star character. Her weapon is something that the community can’t seem to agree on, but she’ll most likely wield either a Sword or a Bow.

Kirara is expected to be added as a playable character on Genshin Impact Version 3.7, scheduled for May 24th, 2023.

Kirara Official Introduction – “An excess of speed and an assurance of client satisfaction”

“She’s an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper ‘the parcel delivery is going to be late’ in her ear while she’s asleep, and she’ll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield.” – Yae Miko

Komaniya Express, the famous delivery company in Inazuma, has a very special employee working under them. At a glance, she resembles an adorably-dressed teenage girl with two tails swaying behind her. Though she treats each of her customers with kindness and generosity, she sometimes secretly takes to running quietly across rooftops to ensure none of her deliveries arrive late…

Though her obvious nature as a youkai drew more than a few comments at first, as Kirara introduced herself with honesty and clarity time and time again while conducting her tasks with dutifulness and effectiveness, people not only dropped all lingering misgivings but even grew grateful for her presence. “Safe and punctual,” “service assured,” “vivacious and adorable”… These three phrases are words most commonly used to describe Kirara on the feedback board. Word is that if you give her a five-star rating or offer her some snacks, you might even see Kirara’s face brighten with gratitude as her tails whirl with building joy.

To Kirara, her job is as precious as any jewel. She treasures everything about human society and is always overjoyed to behold the smiling faces of her customers. Thus, she gives her all to offer the best service she can for everyone she caters to. After all, if she finds herself fired by the company, all she can do is to return to being a youkai in the mountains.

Thankfully, her boss at Komaniya Express had never even considered the idea of releasing her. Contrarily, they privately asked Kirara if she wanted higher pay and to transition into comparatively less labor-intensive administrative work, but Kirara rejected their offer with haste. She didn’t have the heart to tell her boss that, to her, every time she leaves to make a delivery, it feels like she’s getting to enjoy an all-expenses paid outing!

A courier who works for Komaniya Express, a delivery company in Inazuma. She has twin restless tails and is a nekomata who loves human society.

“Anything you need delivered?”