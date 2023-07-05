Klee is back in Genshin Impact Version 3.8! Check out Klee's Skills, Talents, Materials, and more here.

Klee Details

“Knights of Favonius Spark Knight! Forever with a bang and a flash!

—And then disappearing from the stern gaze of Acting Grand Master Jean.

Sure, time in solitary confinement gives lots of time to think about new gunpowder formulas…

But it'd still be better to not be in solitary in the first place.”

“Fleeing Sunlight” Klee is a 5-star Pyro Catalyst character who first became playable in Genshin Impact Version 1.0 on October 20th, 2020. Since then, she has had two reruns and the latest one during Version 3.8 is her third.

Her English voice actress is Poonam Basu, who is also a writer, actor, and filmmaker. She's had roles in various TV series like Good Girls and Parks and Recreation, on top of voice acting roles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Psychonauts.

Klee's Japanese voice was done by Misaki Kuno, known for her roles as Hawk in The Seven Deadly Sins, Frederica Rosenfort in 86, and Faputa in Made in Abyss among her many roles.

Her constellation is called Trifolium, meaning clover. Klee's birthday is on July 27th.

Klee Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Klee to 90.

168 Philanemo Mushroom

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Pyro Hypostasis, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Pyro Regisvine, and Primo Geovishap): 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Samachurl drops: 18 Divining Scroll 30 Sealed Scroll 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Pyro Regisvine drops: 46 Everflame Seed

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Klee Talent Materials

Each of Klee's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10.

Samachurl drops: 6 Divining Scroll 22 Sealed Scroll 31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Freedom 21 Guide to Freedom 38 Philosophies of Freedom

Lupus Boreas, Wolf of the North Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Ring of Boreas

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Klee Skills

Normal Attack: Kaboom!

Normal Attack

Throws things that go boom when they hit things! Performs up to 3 explosive attacks, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Pyro DMG to opponents after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Gathering the power of Pyro, Klee plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Pyro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty

Jumpy Dumpty is tons of boom-bang-fun!

When thrown, Jumpy Dumpty bounces thrice, igniting and dealing AoE Pyro DMG with every bounce.

On the third bounce, the bomb splits into many mines.

The mines will explode upon contact with opponents, or after a short period of time, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Starts with 2 charges.

Jumpy Dumpty is Klee's good friend! She can't help but introduce him to everyone.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Jumpy Dumpty DMG 95.2% 102.34% 109.48% 119% 126.14% 133.28% 142.8% 152.32% 161.84% 171.36% 180.88% 190.4% 202.3% 214.2% 226.1% Mine DMG 32.8% 35.26% 37.72% 41% 43.46% 45.92% 49.2% 52.48% 55.76% 59.04% 62.32% 65.6% 69.7% 73.8% 77.9% Mine Duration 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s CD 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s

Elemental Burst: Sparks ‘n' Splash

Klee's Blazing Delight! For the duration of this ability, continuously summons Sparks ‘n' Splash to attack nearby opponents, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

The knights all believe that Klee must have a lucky star watching over her to have never been hurt by any of her own bombs…

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Sparks ‘n' Splash DMG 42.64% 45.84% 49.04% 53.3% 56.5% 59.7% 63.96% 68.22% 72.49% 76.75% 81.02% 85.28% 90.61% 95.94% 101.27% Duration 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s CD 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s Energy Cost 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60

Passive Skills

All Of My Treasures!

Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini-map.

Pounding Surprise

When Jumpy Dumpty and Normal Attacks deal DMG, Klee has a 50% chance to obtain an Explosive Spark.

This Explosive Spark is consumed by the next Charged Attack, which costs no Stamina and deals 50% increased DMG.

Sparkling Burst

When Klee's Charged Attack results in a CRIT Hit, all party members gain 2 Elemental Energy.

Klee Constellations

Chained Reactions

Attacks and Skills have a certain chance to summon sparks that bombard opponents, dealing DMG equal to 120% of Sparks ‘n' Splash's DMG.

Explosive Frags

Being hit by Jumpy Dumpty's mines decreases opponents' DEF by 23% for 10s.

Exquisite Compound

Increases the Level of Jumpy Dumpty by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Sparkly Explosion

If Klee leaves the field during the duration of Sparks ‘n' Splash, her departure triggers an explosion that deals 555% of her ATK as AoE Pyro DMG.

Nova Burst

Increases the Level of Sparks ‘n' Splash by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Blazing Delight

While under the effects of Sparks ‘n' Splash, Klee will regenerate 3 Energy for all members of the party (excluding Klee) every 3s.

When Sparks ‘n' Splash is used, all party members will gain a 10% Pyro DMG Bonus for 25s.

Klee Introduction

If the hills burn, Klee will be done for!

—Written in heavy red by Kaeya in the “Favonius Survival Rulebook”

The Happy Little Spark… always getting locked up in solitary confinement

In the streets and back alleys of Mondstadt, it is said that there is a girl in red, who holds an unparalleled treasure within the Knights of Favonius.

No matter where or when this girl appears, it's not long before everything goes up in flames.

What's more, as the aftermath of the explosions fades away, she disappears without a trace — there are few who have ever seen her face.

Amongst the swirling rumors, there are even those that go so far to say that she is the most powerful within the Knights of Favonius.

Though as far as Acting Grand Master Jean is concerned, using this power for such destruction simply means…

Solitary confinement's gonna need some upgrades!

Other Klee Details

Her default outfit is called Shooting Spark.

Klee's outfit. A set of clothing for an energetic child that even comes with a matching leather backpack.

Klee has a 4-star outfit called Blossoming Starlight, released in Version 3.8.

After the Version 3.8 update, “Blossoming Starlight” will be permanently available in the Shop.Enjoy a limited-time discount when you purchase “Blossoming Starlight” between the start of the Version 3.8 update and 2023/08/14 03:59 (Server Time)! During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.

An exquisite outfit Klee wears only for the most important performances. The colors are brilliant, like a cake adorned with cream flowers and crowned with scarlet candles. With it comes happiness and smiles that will fill your adventures.

The soft fabric is like a perfectly baked cake. The primary color is that of luxurious cream, embroidered with intricate patterns. The dark brown of the hat, gloves, and skirts have a rich chocolate-like texture. The fiery red that belongs only to Klee is like a crown of candles, shining with flame incandescent. The tiny little Spark Knight, after an adventure in which even the clouds and trees could not help but dote upon her, has transformed with a flourish into the new “Red Velvet Mage.”

Her special dish is called Fish-Flavored Toast, made by cooking Fisherman's Toast with Klee.