Madden 26 features 50 traits across several positions that dictate how a player behaves on the field. By using real NFL data, these traits enable players to act more authentically to their real life counterpart. Therefore, EA Sports added these traits in an effort to improve the realism of the game. But what are all the traits coming to this year's installment? Let's find out!

Every Madden 26 Player Trait & What They Do

The following traits will be available in Madden 26 at launch:

All Player Traits in Madden 26

Look For The Stars – QBs with this trait throw to star receivers more often Risk Taker – QBs with this trait often force the ball downfield and throw it into tight windows Conservative – QBs with this trait throw shorter passes. Additionally, they avoid forcing passes into tight windows Cannon – QBs with this trait tend to throw more bullet passes Up and Over – QBs with this trait tend to throw more lob passes Snap Mischief – QBs with this trait tend to perform more fake hikes. This especially happens on late downs and short-yardage situations Seeing Ghosts – After a sack, QBs with this trait tend to force passes to their first read for three plays. Resets at the end of a drive Quick Trigger – QBs with this trait quickly attempt throws to their check down instead of waiting for the play to develop Throw Away – QBs with this trait tend to throw the ball away more when facing pressure Panic Button – QBs with this trait tend to force passes more when facing pressure Double Back – QBs with this trait tend to scramble away from the sideline Eyes Up – QBs with this trait tend to keep their eyes when moving towards the line of scrimmage Set Up Time – QBs with this trait tend to set their feet before attempting a pass Hero Ball – QBs with this trait attempt to scramble for yards if they think they can reach the first down marker Quick Clock – QBs with this trait tend to escape the pocket after making their first read Happy Feet – QBs with this trait almost always move Paranoid – QBs with this trait react to nearby defenders. They feel pressure in less intense situations Oblivious – QBs with this trait remain calm near defenders. They feel less pressure in intense situations Highlight Reel – Players with this trait tend to attempt spectacular catches Possession Receiver – Players with this trait tend to attempt possession catches RAC Receiver – Players with this trait tend to attempt RAC catches Aggressive Receiver – Players with this trait to attempt Aggressive catches Red Zone Jammer – DBs with this trait tend to attempt a jam press on press plays in the red zone Play Ball Defender – Players with this trait tend to be riskier and try for interceptions that might not be able to reach Play Receiver – Players with this trait tend to play safer and won't try for interceptions they might not be able to reach Steering Clear – Players with this trait attempt to avoid hits by performing slides, give-ups, or running out of bounds Showboat – Players with this trait tend to use Celebration Loco on breakaways Cannonball – Players with this trait tend to use the Celebration Dives into the endzone Run Over – Players with this trait tend to attempt trucks. If they are a QB, they're less likely to slide Strong Arm – Players with this tend to attempt stiff arms. If they are a QB, they're less likely to slide Whirlwind – Players with this trait tend to attempt spin moves more often Elusive Instinct – Players with this trait tend to attempt juke moves more often Cover Ball – Players with this trait tend to cover the ball on all big hits Big Hitter – Players with this trait tend to attempt Hit Sticks more often Safe Tackler – Players with this trait tend to attempt to conservative tackles more often Punch It Out – Players with this trait tend to attempt Strip tackles more often Knee Biter – Players with this trait tend to attempt Cut Sticks more often Finesse Rusher – Players with this trait attend to attempt Finesse Moves more often Power Rusher – Players with this trait tend to perform Power moves more often Twister – Players with this tend to attempt Spin Moves more often Bullish – Players with this tend to attempt a Bull Rush more often Bouncer – Players with this trait tend to attempt Club Moves more often Fly Swatter – Players with this trait tend to raise their hands to disrupt shallow passes Gas Guzzler – Players with this trait tend to use Effort on pass rushes more often Freestyler – Players with this trait tend to attempt Swim Moves more often Undisciplined – Players with this trait tend to commit penalties more often Disciplined – Players with this trait commit penalties less often Anchored – QBs with this trait do NOT often leave the pocket or scramble for yards Throw It Up – Players with this trait tend to target outside receivers on deep or contested throws Fortifier – Players with this trait tend to audible into Max Protection against potential pressure

Overall, that includes all Madden 26 Player Traits. But what exactly are these traits?

Article Continues Below

What Are Player Traits in Madden 26?

Basically, Player traits are passive “mental” traits that the AI adopts depending on the player they control. Overall, they dictate AI behavior depending on the player. While players can still do things uncharacteristic of their trait, they usually follow the behaviors set before them.

Furthermore, Madden 26 changes up AI behavior in a ton of ways. Generally, they adapt more often based on the situations they're in. Overall, this includes the down, distance, weather condition, and more. Regardless, Player traits play a big role and make each matchup feel different.

Overall, that includes all Madden 26 Player traits at launch. However, expect possible new traits over time based on how the season goes. Furthermore, new updates may add new traits, or other content for players to enjoy. Therefore, keep your eyes peeled on Madden 26 Updates.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Furthermore.