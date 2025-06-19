The Madden 26 Gameplay reveal dropped earlier this week, mentioning hundreds of new tackle animations along with major community requests like custom zones, and more. Driven by NFL data, Madden 26 seeks to improve its authenticity by looking just like the real game. But EA Sports also wants to create a better gameplay experience for fans. Let's see how they aim to do that in their latest Gridiron blog.

Madden 26 To Have Over 700 New Tackle Animations & Other Gameplay Improvements

According to EA Sports, Madden 26 will feature over 700 new tackle animations for players to see. Last year, Madden 25 featured physics-based tackling. Essentially, this system used the player's data to determine all sorts of things during a tackle. The system has been upgraded, offering more unique looks to try and make each tackle look different.

And that's not all. Beyond new tackle animations comes more control over your celebrations. When you run into an end zone, you'll have a chance to run to a specific area. These areas all provide opportunities for different celebrations to occur. Depending on where you are, you'll see something different.

But these new animations are just the tip of the iceberg on some of the new gameplay mechanics players can experience. Madden 26 features tons of improvements from community requests. Here are some of the big ones.

What Are Custom Zones in Madden 26?

Custom Zones allow the player to specifically designate an area for a defender to cover. Does the QB often throw to his best receiver deep down the field? Put a custom zone up top to prevent any more big plays. Overall, this system provides you with more control over where your defenders go. Furthermore, this mechanic overrides any Coach Adjustments, making your custom route the one to choose from.

Madden first introduced the custom stem feature last year. And now with custom zones, you basically have that system but on defense. But what are some other new systems coming to the game?

Madden 26 Leverage System Is Just One Way The Developers Want to improve blocking

The new Madden 26 Gameplay Gridiron notes focuses a lot on improved blocking mechanics. But perhaps the biggest new feature is the brand new leverage system. Overall, this system “knows what leverage is desired” to help the game determine who wins the gap. Essentially, it uses more logical reasoning to determine who dominates on the line.

With offense and defense receiving tons of improvements, it makes sense that the same applies to the trenches. And the Pass Block Mechanics received a few upgrades. This year, EA Sports added unique pass protections to each passing play in the playbooks. Each scheme is available in the pre-play adjustment menu. So you can easily access them before the play.

This is all just the tip of the iceberg in terms of pass block improvements. Madden 26 is adding new pre-set protections, a new pre-play mechanic, and so much more.

Additionally, they've improved blocking in play action situations too. There's no worse feeling than dropping back on play action and taking a sack. But the same rules also work against them, as the system logic also applies on defense. So while there's a lot of new systems and mechanics, they all serve to do the same things the series has always done.

Lastly, the biggest change for defensive ends comes from the new stamina thresholds. Instead of being limited to a few moves per turn, the new system dynamically drains stamina based on your defender's ratings. Expect someone like Jalen Carter and Jared Verse to be explosive. But lesser known linemen might not be as effective.

Regardless, all of these improvements seek to improve the gameplay at the trenches. Blocking has always needed improvement in Madden, and we hope to see some major strides taken in 26.

Overall, that includes all the major details from the Madden 26 Gameplay Deep Dive in terms of Community Requests. But make sure to check out all the oother new information. From Coach and QB DNA to new player traits, Madden 26 features a lot for the player to dive into.

We look forward to trying out these features when the game launches. But if you're lucky, you may be able to try them out now. Check your e-mail for a Madden 26 Beta invite and see if you're able to play the game early. The beta provides access to several modes. But if not, we'll see you on the field when Madden launches this August.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.