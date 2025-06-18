Madden 26 will be adding both two-way players, along with other new depth chart positions into the game. For newcomers, a two-way player is an athlete who can play both offensive and defensive position. And with 1st overall pick Travis Hunter planning to play both WR/DB, it seems Madden wants to make that experience possible for gamers too. But not only that, there are some other new positional changes to check out in Madden 26. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

All New Depth Chart Positions Coming to Madden 26

Along with the new two-way player position, the following the new positions are coming to the depth chart:

Long Snapper

Left Edge (LEDG)

Right Edge (REDG)

SAM LB

MIKE LB

WILL LB

A secondary position for Nose Tackle

*Gadget Player

*Refers to player like Taysom Hill or Deebo Samuel who play different positions on same side of the field (offense or defense only). But almost any player can be a gadget player, and the position unlocks you extra plays and formations.

Overall, this means nine positions have either been added or updated in Madden 26. Furthermore they come with their own draft logic, free agency, trading, player development, and progression. Expect to see teams now behave differently in their pursuit for better players.

Changing schemes on defense will now be easier and more authentic. You don't need to change positions between DEs and OLBs, as Mike and Will backers will be used in both schemes.

Two-Way Players are perhaps the biggest addition here. With Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter set to play both WR and DB, Madden 26 will allow players to do the same. However, if you have Wear & Tear turned on, don't expect to use him on every play.

But because Hunter is so unique, he'll have an exclusive ability that lowers his wear and tear, despite playing both positions. If you plan on running an Online Franchise with a Fantasy Draft, he might be a solid pickup.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the new depth chart positions in Madden 26. We look forward to seeing what we can do with our rosters in modes like Franchise.

In other news, feel free to check the other big reveals. From Coach & QB DNA to new Player Traits, there's a lot to dive into. We look forward to hearing more as we approach the launch date.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.