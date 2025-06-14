We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The series is tied up once again, with Oklahoma winning in Game 4.

The Pacers lost another opportunity to extend their lead, but have yet to trail so far. But all of that could change in Game 5. For now, we're just interested in seeing what NBA 2K25 thinks will happen.

Who wins Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 5 according to NBA 2K25?

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers 118-105 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Much like their Game 4 win, the Thunder pulled off an impressive 4th quarter performance. Indiana was only down by 4 points, but they failed to come back in the end, as OKC went back to extending their lead.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 26 27 30 22 108 OKC 31 29 27 31 115

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 45 points in the win while earning eight rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, and one block. Overall, he was the main driving force behind the team's win again. Jalen Williams added another 21 points while earning six rebounds and eight assists. The Thunder played well, and their efforts paid off as they take the lead in this series.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam both scored 31 points each. Siakam earned eight rebounds, Haliburton earned seven assists, and combined, they earned three steals. However, neither of their efforts were enough to win Game 5.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats from our Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4 results:

Pacers STAT Thunder 35/76 (46%) Field Goals 45/80 (56%) 12/26 (46%) Three Pointers 8/18 (44%) 23/31 (74%) Free Throws 20/24 (83%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 5 34 Defensive Rebounds 40 7 Steals 9 1 Blocks 2 14 (6) Turnovers (Points Off) 10 (12) 13 Team Fouls 16

Article Continues Below

3 Biggest Lead 13 24:22 Time of Possession 23:37

With the win, the Thunder take the lead in this series for the first time. They've been playing very well, especially in the fourth quarter. And when the team rallies behind SGA, they're capable of doing almost anything. But the Pacers have fought hard, and won't go down without a fight.

Meanwhile, the Pacers now trail for the first time in the Finals. Just one more loss remains between them and a finished season. Now, Indiana must win two in a row if they hope to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. We'll see if they can make the proper adjustments.

The series heads back to Indiana one final time, where we may see the Finals come to an end. However, should Indiana tie things back up, it'll all come down to one final bout in OKC. Regardless, we're excited to see how it all turns out in the end.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation.

These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We're always looking for ways to improve, but you can never truly predict what's going to happen. This postseason in particular has been one full of exciting moments and surprises.

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 7. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.