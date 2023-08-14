The Neuvillette reveal was posted by Genshin Impact official accounts! This means Neuvillette can be expected to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.1.

“Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment” Neuvillette Reveal

#GenshinImpactFontaine #Neuvillette

Someday, when they return, their true ordeal shall begin.

— Xbalanque, One Entombed With the Primal Fire ◆ Name: Neuvillette

◆ Title: Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment

◆ Iudex of Fontaine

◆ ???: Hydro

◆ Constellation: ???#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/81l1ravInu — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 14, 2023

First mentioned by name on Nahida's official reveal, fans first saw Neuvillette's face in the Overture Teaser: The Final Feast video that was released ahead of Fontaine.

He is the Iudex, or Chief Justice, of Fontaine. His affiliation lies with the Marechaussee Phantom.

Neuvillette is a Hydro character, although curiously, the posts do not indicate him having a vision. Unofficial data suggests that he is a 5-star Catalyst character.

Who are the Neuvillette voice actors?

Ray Chase plays Neuvillette in the English voiceover. He's known for his roles as Eve and Nier from the NieR games, Rhys in Borderlands 3, Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV, and Guile from Street Fighter 6.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, Hiroshi Kamiya plays him in the Japanese voiceover. Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Kyomi Araragi from the Monogatari series, Matou Shinji from the Fate franchise, and Akashi Seijuuro from Kuroko's Basketball are only some of his many roles across the years.

Neuvillette Official Introduction – He who looks down on all that are haughty

“Given that our previous behind-the-scenes editorial on the Hydro Archon earned us the honorable epithet of ‘tabloid journalism' from our dear Monsieur Neuvillette, this time we'll be focusing on the mysterious Iudex himself. We know little indeed of his true character, and sadly our multiple requests for an interview were all turned down. Instead, we have decided to reach out and draw upon the wisdom of the masses. In the pursuit of the truth, all anonymous submissions and attestations of manifestly questionable veracity have been filtered out. We were rather intrigued, however, by the following letter written in a particularly adorable script:

…

“If the Darknight Hero really does exist, he's probably just someone in disguise. When he gets up in the morning to brush his teeth, it's the real him. Only in the dead of night does he become the Darknight Hero. But not (Monsieur) Neuvillette. The Chief Justice IS the real him. For us Melusines, our ideal of the perfect father — that's also the real him. The only person that isn't really him is the one that goes by the name of Neuvillette.”

From this, we can safely surmise… that Neuvillette must be the only male Melusine! Granted, the Melusines actually appeared much later than when Neuvillette took up his post. But in the face of such ironclad evidence, there's bound to be some way of explaining this!”

— Seven Nations Gazette, a notorious tabloid