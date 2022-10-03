Genshin Impact Players Documentary released to celebrate its community

Genshin Impact has become a global phenomenon ever since it launched in September 2020. Apart from having many memorable events in-game, HoYoverse and the global Genshin Impact community have all come together throughout the past two years in creating memories in real life as well. HoYoverse’s latest Genshin Impact Player Stories Documentary called “Endless Journey” showcases just some of these events in a distilled 5-minute video, showing just how far-reaching Genshin Impact has been around the world and how much influence Teyvat has had on the gaming and mainstream fandoms since it came out.

From simple mall events to cosplays and musical orchestras, and even skinning of cable cars and other public transportation vehicles, Genshin Impact has had its fingerprints all over the world. Its success in bringing Genshin Impact into real life all over the world showcases just how widespread the game’s appeal is, with different cultures and age groups coming together to enjoy a game.

Apart from HoYoverse-driven events and activities, the video also showcased many community-driven activities and community-building initiatives, like online guides created by the more skilled players, and even fan-organized cosplay hangouts.

Indeed, Genshin Impact has been one of the most successful video games of all time, but HoYoverse used this video to show that its success would be nothing without the strong and loving community that it has all over the world. HoYoverse has always shown players how much they appreciate their support, even if sometimes players find HoYoverse’s rewards for some of its major milestone events lacking.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play,open-world, adventure RPG with cross-progression support on PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS. With the introduction of Inazuma and Sumeru, many Travelers have traversed the massive landscapes of four of the seven nations, building a deeper connection to the fantasy world of Teyvat and the characters who inhabit it, through thrilling adventures and touching stories. Meanwhile, online and offline events were organized globally, bringing together players from different parts of the world.