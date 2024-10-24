ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for yet another high-level clash on the UFC 308 Prelims as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. No. 10-ranked Geoff Neal will face former champion and No. 15-ranked Rafael Dos Anjos in a can’t-miss showdown between UFC veterans. Check out our UFC odds series for our Neal-Dos Anjos prediction and pick.

Geoff Neal (15-6) has gone 7-4 since 2018 in his time with the UFC. He’s now lost back-to-back contests against Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry, but he’s established himself as one of the top fighters of this division. He comes into this bout against a legend as the betting favorite. Neal stands 5’11” with a 75-inch reach.

Rafael Dos Anjos (32-16) has gone 21014 under the UFC banner since 2014. He’s a former UFC Champion and living legend of the sport, but he’s dropped three of his last four fights heading into this one. He’ll be looking to further his path towards yet another title opportunity. Dos Anjos stands 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Geoff Neal-Rafael Dos Anjos Odds

Geoff Neal: -298

Rafael Dos Anjos: +240

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Geoff Neal Will Win

Geoff Neal comes into this fight following two very tough losses to Rakhmonov and Machado Garry. He was the toughest test Rakhmonov has had to face in the UFC up to this point and he gave Ian Garry a run for his money with a split decision effort. Geoff Neal is easily one of the best boxers the Welterweight Division has to offer and he’s been able to put his hands on each one of his opponents. Against an aging fighter like Dos Anjos, expect Neal’s shots to have an added effect on his opponent.

Expand Tweet



Geoff Neal also works behind one of the division’s best takedown defense rates at an impressive 87% and given his competition up to this point, it’s truly an impressive statistic with all the dominant grapplers he’s faced. Geoff Neal will look to keep this fight on the feet where he holds a noticeable reach advantage and can clearly crack harder than his opponent. Expect him to stuff takedowns on his way to another decision win.

Why Rafael Dos Anjos Will Win

Rafael Dos Anjos is making yet another UFC appearance as he’ll be turning 40 years old on the day of his upcoming bout. He’s looked decent over his last few appearances, but he’s come up short against skilled grapplers and heavy hitters on the feet. He’ll certainly have an edge over Neal on the ground if he can get it there, but it’ll be very difficult given his opponent’s takedown defense. Look for a stern improvement in Dos Anjos’ striking as he prepares for a brawl throughout this camp.

Expand Tweet



Dos Anjos is confident in his UFC experience being the edge during this fight and he’s faced a similar style of strikers in his 16 years with the UFC. Expect him to fully welcome the striking exchanges, only moving towards his grappling if he feels a threat on the ground. If Dos Anjos can bring this fight to the mat and showcase some of his jiu jitsu, he could have a chance to a squeeze a win during this one.

Final Geoff Neal-Rafael Dos Anjos Prediction & Pick

This will be a very competitive bout between two highly-skilled fighters in their respective disciplines. Geoff Neal is billed as the betting favorite due to his striking capabilities and ability to keep the fight on the feet. Rafael Dos Anjos has 11 wins by submission and 16 wins by decision, so don’t be surprised if he’s able to drag this one out and turn it into a dog fight in the later rounds.

Still, Geoff Neal has been tested in these spots before and as long as his takedown defense can deter Dos Anjos from shooting throughout the fight, he should have the stern advantage on the feet as he pieces his opponent up.

For our final prediction, let’s roll with Geoff Neal to get the win as he strikes his way to a decision victory.

Final Geoff Neal-Rafael Dos Anjos Prediction & Pick: Geoff Neal (-298); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-166)