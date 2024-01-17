You better enjoy your job when working with the iconic director.

Actor George Clooney revealed who he wants to work with. Hint: you better like your job.

In a recent interview with Sky News, the actor discussed who would make it into his cast and crew.

George Clooney discusses who he wants to work with

“I only want to work with people that want to be there, and like what they do because these are long hours, they are hard,” he said. “It's hard to do.”

The director of The Boys in the Boat also had comments on complainers.

“You know, no one's here to complain,” he added. “We're not complaining. But they are long hours, and it's a lot of work. And so, people have to enjoy what they do because I really don't want to be around people that don't want to come out of their trailer.”

During the interview, he also revealed why he prefers directing over acting.

“Directing is a fun thing to do,” he said. “It's fun to come in in the morning and it's fun to write a screenplay and then have somebody build a set that you wrote, it really is.”

Clooney added, “As you get older, you need to have other things to do. You can't just do one thing. I'm lucky because I'm 62, and I get to do the stuff I love, and a lot of people don't get that.”

As for how he handles his success, he's thankful.

“I'm well aware of it, and I celebrate it because, you know, if I'm not having fun, I think people would be really pissed off.”

Catch George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat will be available for streaming on Prime Video on Jan 29.