U2's Bono showed George Clooney and his family around Ireland.

If you visit Ireland, you should hope that U2‘s Bono is your tour guide. That's at least according to what George Clooney had to say on the matter.

The Oscar winner recently took his kids to Ireland and they were shown around by the rock icon.

A great travel guide

Speaking to Ian Dempsey for the Breakfast Show, Clooney recalled his trip. “There’s a bunch of them [Irish relatives] and I went and visited them a couple of years back and I brought my kids,” Clooney said.

He added, “Bono took us around and we had a really wonderful time, he’s a good tour guide! It was really fun.”

George Clooney is currently doing the rounds for his latest film, The Boys in the Boat. The film follows the University of Washington rowing team and their attempt to participate in the 1936 Summer Olympics.

Bono is currently on a holiday break from U2's shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The band is playing their first concert residency as the inaugural act at the high-tech venue.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, the residency's full title, kicked off on September 29, 2023. Initially announced as a select few dates, the residency has since grown its itinerary and is set to conclude on March 2, 2024.

The shows are a celebration of U2's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. They are playing the album in full for the first time in a live setting. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for these shows. U2's drummer, Larry Mullen Jr., is sitting out these shows due to medical issues.