George Foreman accusations over sexually assaulting two minors surface 50 years later

George Foreman is one of the greatest boxers of all-time. The American star has been in his fair share of high-profile fights in his long career. He’s held numerous titles and defended them ferociously. He is, by all accounts, one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time.

That doesn’t mean he’s a saint off the ring, though. A recent lawsuit accused George Foreman of sexually assaulting teenagers who were not of legal age. The catch, though, was that the incident reportedly happened in the 1970s. The lawsuit, filed by a woman named Denise H., alleges that Foreman started grooming her when she was 8, and had sexual intercourse with her at 15. (via ABC News)

The lawsuit comes at the heels of a recent California law that extended the time period by which a victim of sexual assault can file a lawsuit. The timing of this George Foreman case lines up with the new guidelines set by California.

In a statement released recently, Foreman denied the allegations against him. The former heavyweight champion revealed that this legal battle has being going on for at least six months now.

George Foreman: “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies,”

We will keep you updated on any developments surrounding the case of George Foreman. Stay tuned.