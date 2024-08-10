The Georgetown Hoyas and head basketball coach Ed Cooley got a significant addition to their 2024-25 roster on Friday with the commitment of 6-8 power forward Jayden Fort. Fort, who was originally a member of the class of 2025, was able to reclassify and join this year's Georgetown team and get on campus a season early.

Fort spoke to Colby Giacubeno of MadeHoops about choosing Georgetown and his decision to go to college a year early.

“The biggest thing for me was how Coach Cooley has a plan for me,” Fort said. “They brought me in and were showing how they'd use me and it was straight love.”

“I'm going to redshirt this year and that's big time to me. I just don't think there's any better development for me than to be on a college campus. They showed me the players that they've had in the past at my position and almost every one of them went on to be all-conference dudes and pros. They see me developing exactly like those players. That proved to me that Coach Cooley knows what he's doing, especially at my position.”

Fort, a Washington, DC native out of Jackson-Reed High School, had an excellent summer on the EYBL circuit with Team Melo, where he averaged 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game at the Peach Jam in July. Fort reportedly also had offers from Boston College, Texas A&M, Xavier, and George Washington, among others. Fort will join fellow freshman

Jayden Fort joins loaded Georgetown basketball freshman class

Georgetown was one of the worst high-major teams in college basketball last season during Cooley's first year at the helm. They finished with a 2-18 record in the Big East, with their only two conference wins coming against the historically bad DePaul Blue Demons.

However, this season, Cooley had reloaded with one of the top freshman classes in the country. According to 247Sports, Georgetown has the second-best freshman class in the Big East, just behind the reigning national champion UConn Huskies and 12th-best in the entire NCAA. Fort, who will redshirt this upcoming season, will join four-star recruits Thomas Sorber, Kayvan Mulready, and Julius Halaifonua and three-star recruits Caleb Williams and Seal Diouf.

It's great news for Georgetown that they were able to reel in one of the top local recruits and continue building out their elite young talent. Even though he'll be redshirting this season, this is still a huge win for Cooley and the program.