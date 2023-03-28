Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Four-star recruit Drew Fielder was headed to Providence until the Georgetown basketball program hired Ed Cooley. Shortly after Cooley decided to go from the Friars to the Hoyas, the former Providence signee chose to follow the new Georgetown basketball head coach.

“I chose Georgetown because of my relationship with coach (Ed) Cooley,” Fielder told On3. “I really trust what he’s saying and I really believe that he believes in me. He believes we can make Georgetown really good together. They have a good history and we want to keep that going. Keep the history of elite bigs coming through. I’m really excited.”

Fielder asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent when Georgetown hired Cooley. Before initially committing to Providence, the power forward received recruiting offers from the likes of Syracuse, Creighton, Miami and Maryland.

Fielder ranks 117th overall in this year’s college basketball recruiting, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Bryce Hopkins and Ed Croswell, a pair for forwards, were Providence’s leading scorers under Cooley this past season. They averaged a combined 29.1 points per game.

Cooley is replacing former Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing, who was fired after consecutive 25-loss seasons. While Georgetown was one of the worst Division 1 college basketball teams, Providence made two straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Cooley went 48-18 at Providence over the last two seasons. The Friars won the regular-season Big East crown last year before reaching the Sweet 16. Kentucky beat Providence in the Friars’ only 2023 March Madness contest.

There have been reports that TCU basketball player Eddie Lampkin is transferring to Georgetown to play for Cooley, but Lampkin has said that no final decision about his future have been made.