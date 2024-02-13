The intensity of Big East basketball is at an all-time high! Don't look now, but the Georgetown Hoyas will hit the road to square off with the Creighton Blue Jays. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Georgetown-Creighton prediction and pick will be revealed.

The intensity of Big East basketball is at an all-time high! Don't look now, but the Georgetown Hoyas will hit the road to square off with the Creighton Blue Jays. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Georgetown-Creighton prediction and pick will be revealed.

It's been a season to forget if you're a Georgetown Hoya as the team is currently in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. To make matters worse, but the Hoyas have only accounted for one win since Jan. 6th. Despite the struggles and a porous 8-15 overall record to boot, Georgetown is going to give it their all no matter how uphill the climb is.

Meanwhile, the experience-laden Blue Jays enter a new week with a 17-ranking in the AP Top 25 and an 8-5 in Big East play. All together, Creighton is 17-7 and were able to avenge themselves with a win against Xavier last time out after losing back-to-back contests.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-Creighton Odds

Georgetown: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Creighton: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Creighton

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clearly, ending up on the wrong side of an 89-64 beatdown at the hands of UConn couldn't have been good for the shaky confidence of Georgetown, but the only thing that the Hoyas can do at this point in time is to move forward. Although there has been more bad than good during the 2023-2024 regular season for Georgetown, playing the continued role of spoiler as heavy underdogs could favor the Hoyas in a mysterious way.

With all of the pressure on Creighton to not put forth a massive letdown, there is no question that Georgetown will need to come out of the gates swinging. On paper, the Hoyas have nothing to lose whatsoever. At the end of the day, be on the lookout for them to get Dontrez Styles involved from the opening tip. Most recently, Styles dropped a whopping 25 points on 8-16 shooting which was a pleasant surprise to say the least. As it stands, Styles is the team's second-leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. Outside of top scorer Jayden Epps, another explosive performance from Styles could be just what the doctor ordered if the Hoyas are going to make it a close game.

Lastly, the defense is going to need to show some sort of backbone, or else disaster is going to inevitably strike. At first glance, Georgetown is ranked 11th in field-goal defense and eighth in three-point defense. Against a Creighton defense that averages more than 80 points per game, Georgetown will have no shot in this contest if they cannot contest and force turnovers consistently.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Experience and veteran leadership is the name of the game. Believe it or not, but Creighton may be the most experienced team in all of the nation. Backed by the leading scoring seniors with the dynamic duo of Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman, the Blue Jays are close to unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor. Obviously, the Big East is ultra-competitive this season, so it was all the more impressive that Creighton was able to garner a road win last time out.

As a whole, the Blue Jays are known for making life difficult for the opposition in the form of their supreme length. As expected, this helps Creighton out in a plethora of ways including in the rebounding department. In fact, the Blue Jays are the second-best rebounding team in the conference and are simply tough to box out when opposing shots go up.

Unfortunately, Creighton's biggest struggle this season has been in the form of committing far too many turnovers. Far too often, Creighton can get sloppy with the basketball which has been their Achilles Heel. In comparison to the rest of the Big East, Creighton ranked tenth in this category. Last time out on the hardwood win, it was the Blue Jays that did do a good job of keeping the turnovers to a minimum with only 11 on the night. In the long run, Creighton can shoot light out and even play exceptional defense, but if they are far too careless with the rock leading to turnovers, then covering the spread will be all for not.

Final Georgetown-Creighton Prediction & Pick

As long as the Blue Jays don't commit back-breaking turnovers, then they will be in fairly good shape. At the surface level, Georgetown is not a good team and they don't have the proper talent to compete with a team like Creighton on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Georgetown-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -19.5 (-110)