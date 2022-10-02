The Georgia Bulldogs are having a tough Saturday evening, as the Missouri Tigers are surprisingly backing the reigning national champions to a corner. Georgia football found itself trailing by 10 points after the first two quarters of the contest, and if the Tigers are to answer to the call and overcome that lead to win the game, they will have to do it without star defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Carter suffered a scary-looking injury in the first half after absorbing a low-block hit that was not even called for a penalty.

Looks like a dirty play to me on UGA’s Jalen Carter….. no? pic.twitter.com/5W54GDCSPj — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 2, 2022

Carter was already having issues with his ankle even before the game, having hurt it in a previous showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. But it has seemingly gotten worse for the Georgia football star after taking that hit from a Tigers defender, as he now has to deal with a knee injury, as reported by the SEC Network (h/t Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com).

“SEC Network reporting Jalen Carter out with a knee injury…not surprising unfortunately looking at that replay”

SEC Network reporting Jalen Carter out with a knee injury…not surprising unfortunately looking at that replay — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) October 2, 2022

It’s not certain whether the pregame commotion between some Missouri and Georgia players had anything to do with Carter’s injury. Either way, Georgia football is not at its 100 percent without Carter, who is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the nation this season.

If Carter is going to miss games, Georgia football will have to ask for more from the likes of Warren Brinson and Christen Miller.

The Bulldogs entered the Missouri game ranked fourth in the nation with just 10.7 points allowed per outing.