The Georgia Bulldogs finished their 2022 campaign on top of the college football world following a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who made his first career start against South Carolina in September, finished the matchup with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns. It would be Georgia's second consecutive National Championship title after they earned a 33-18 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022.

Now, with a star-studded 2023 recruiting class and a few key players returning, the Georgia football program will have plenty to look forward to heading into the 2023 season. The Bulldogs will have a handful of talented transfers join the roster, including former Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett and former Mississippi State receiver RaRa Thomas.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, an Associated Press All-SEC Second-Team selection who played in 15 games for Georgia last season, will return to the roster in 2023. Quarterbacks Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will lead the battle under center after Bennett was taken with the 128th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“We think we have three really good quarterbacks,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in March, via UGAWire. “I do look forward to seeing Carson and Brock getting a lot of that action, they will both rep with the ones.

“As far as how much, that will play itself out over the course of the spring. Gunner (Stockton) has come a long way, so I'm excited to see what those guys can do.”

Who will win the Georgia football quarterback battle between?

Carson Beck

A former four-star quarterback prospect from Jacksonville, Fla., Beck has played in 12 games for the Bulldogs throughout his collegiate career. He suited up in seven matchups for Georgia last season, earning a total of 310 passing yards and four passing touchdowns as he completed 26 of his 35 passing attempts.

Beck saw time for Georgia in the College Football National Championship game against the Horned Frogs, gaining a total of 31 passing yards as he completed two of his three pass attempts.

Smart said Beck was ahead of Bennett at one point on the Bulldogs' quarterback depth chart behind quarterback J.T. Daniels, who transferred to West Virginia in 2022 after two seasons with Georgia, according to ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low.

“There was a time when the coaching staff had Beck in front of Bennett, so we inherited a pretty good quarterback if we thought this guy was better than Stetson Bennett,” Smart said in July, via Low. “People forget that, but there was a leapfrog in there and Stetson ended up being the best guy and it turned out to be the right decision.”

Beck is the most experienced of the three options. Vandagriff has played in five games over his Georgia football career. Stockton hasn't suited up for a game just yet. Vandagriff, a former four-star recruit out of Bogart, Ga., played in wins over Samford, South Carolina and Vanderbilt last season, gaining a total of seven rushing yards during his one attempt against Samford.

While Vandagriff and Stockton are both talented options to potentially look out for, the Bulldogs will need as many experienced options as possible if they are going to make another run for the National Championship. Georgia saw multiple players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter and offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Beck's experience seems to make him the most reasonable starting option, but only time will tell if Vandagriff and Stockton will be able to take the starting spot by the time Bulldogs kick off against UT Martin in September.