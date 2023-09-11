The Georgia football program finished the second game of its 2023 campaign with a 45-3 win over Ball State.

Georgia's defense finished the win in Sanford Stadium with three interceptions from defensive backs Tykee Smith, Malaki Starks and linebacker Chaz Chambliss. The Bulldogs added six tackles for loss and four pass deflections.

Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews provided a spark for Georgia's special teams unit, recording 111 yards and one touchdown on three punt returns and 47 yards on one kick return. He took a punt to the house early in the second quarter, weaving past Ball State's punt team for a 69-yard score that put the Bulldogs up by one touchdown.

“It's almost surreal,” Mews said, via The Associated Press. “I just work my butt off every day and let the results come.”

How did quarterback Carson Beck and Georgia's offense perform during its win over Ball State on Saturday?

Carson Beck: B

Beck ended the game with 283 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He completed 23 of his 30 pass attempts, a slight improvement over the 21 completions on 31 attempts he recorded against the UT Martin Skyhawks. The former four-star recruit added 17 rushing yards on five carries.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke on Beck's first two games during a post-game press conference on Saturday.

“I'm extremely pleased with what Carson's done,” Smart said, via DawgNation. “He's making good decisions with the ball. There were a couple plays today that I thought that didn't occur in the last game where he got flushed or he got in trouble and he got rid of the ball.

“You can't make it dangerous when he does that. He's got to live for the next play and move on. He's getting the ball out of his hands quick, he sees the field. He can tell you what coverage it was, he keeps his eyes down the field.”

The Rushing Attack: C+

Georgia football's rushing attack ended the day with 99 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Running backs Roderick Robinson II and Kendall Milton combined for 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Robinson, who had 50 rushing yards and one touchdown against UT Martin, scored a two-yard touchdown on second and goal with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Dillon Bell had his first career carry during the win, a 10-yard first-quarter run that resulted in a first down, according to a Saturday article from GeorgiaDogs.com. His scored a 21-yard touchdown on his second carry as he bounded to the outside and dodged multiple Ball State defenders on his way to the endzone.

The Receiving Game: B

Georgia football receiver Arian Smith and tight end Oscar Delp led the Bulldogs with 50 receiving yards and two receptions apiece. Running back Cash Jones and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint each added one receiving touchdown. Smart highlighted the confidence and leadership of Rosemy-Jacksaint on Saturday.

“His confidence and just leadership is incredible,” Smart said of Rosemy-Jacksaint on Saturday, via DawgsHQ team writer Palmer Thombs. “He pushes people. He's a fearless leader. He practices every day. He goes out on special teams, starts on two units as a starting receiver.

“I don't know that you can find a receiver in the SEC that starts on two units and starts at receiver. He's passionate about that. He gives us a confidence and an aura about us that I think is very good.”

Twelve Georgia football players ended the night with at least one reception. Wide receiver Rara Thomas, who transferred from Mississippi State in December, caught two passes for 34 yards.