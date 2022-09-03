The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.

Via Jordan D. Hill:

Head coach Kirby Smart up now. Smart: "I love playing in this game, I love playing in this venue. Our kids embraced it. I thought our kids embraced it" — Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) September 3, 2022

The game was not played in Athens, but it did have the feel of a home game for Georgia football, as it was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. After a 7-0 first quarter in favor of the Bulldogs, Smart’s boys started to really turn up the heat in the second period, where they added to their lead with a 21-3 scoring advantage to enter halftime with a 25-point cushion.

It was smooth sailing the rest of the way for Georgia Bulldog, which got a sparkling performance from quarterback Stetson Bennett. The senior passed for 368 yards and a couple of touchdowns on 25-of-31 pass completions. Georgia football barely had any trouble moving the chains, going 9/10 on third downs and racking up a total of 571 yards. Defensively, it was the same dominant story, with Georgia football. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix experienced again what it’s like to face Georgia’s defense, as he got intercepted twice in his fruitless attempt to lead the way for the Ducks.

With a win over a ranked opponent in the bag right away for Georgia football, the Bulldogs will head back to Athens for their home opener next Saturday against a lightweight in the form of the Samford Bulldogs.