The Georgia football team easily beat Ball State Saturday afternoon, but the victory came at a price. Defensive back Javon Bullard left the contest early with an ankle injury. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart told reporters after the game that Javon Bullard has a sprained ankle but the severity of the injury is not yet known.

Bullard was seen wearing a walking boot on his left ankle on the sidelines after he was ruled out of the game. Bullard had one tackle before leaving what turned into a 45-3 win for the Georgia football team.

Bullard has been part of both of the Georgia football team's back-to-back championship runs. During the 2022 season, the defensive back recorded 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two interceptions. The returns of Bullard and other Georgia defensive stars give the Bulldogs a real chance to accomplish the first three-peat of the College Football Playoff era.

Even if Bullard misses an extended period of time, there's a good chance that Smart and Georgia would be able to withstand his absence without losing a game. The Bulldogs aren't scheduled to face a ranked opponent until their Nov. 11 matchup with Ole Miss.

Georgia is scheduled to host South Carolina in Week 2. The reigning SEC champions will play their first road game when they visit Auburn on Sept. 30.

Georgia has outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 93-10. The Bulldogs have not surrendered more than 22 points in a regular-season game since beating Mississippi State 31-24 on Nov. 21, 2020.

Carson Beck has played well in his first two games since replacing Stetson Bennett.