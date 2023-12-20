KJ Bolden flipped his commitment from Florida State and he is heading to Georgia.

National Signing Day is on Wednesday and it is providing a lot of excitement across the college football world. Each team gets to see their finalized 2024 recruiting classes, and for some teams, it looks different than what they were expecting as some recruits flip their commitment on National Signing Day. One team that benefitted from that is Georgia football. The Bulldogs landed a commitment from one recruit that had been committed to Florida State football. Georgia and FSU play in the Orange Bowl in just a couple weeks, but the competition is already heating up between the Bulldogs and the Seminoles.

Five-star safety KJ Bolden had been committed to Florida State football, but he flipped his commitment over to Georgia football, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. Bolden is the number one safety in the 2024 class.

Georgia isn't going to the College Football Playoff this year and they don't have an opportunity to defend their back-to-back national titles, but they are reloading yet again. According to 247 Sports, the Bulldogs have the top 2024 recruiting class, and it isn't very close. Georgia has four five-stars committed, and they also have 20 four-stars and four three-stars. This team is going to be one of the top programs in college football for awhile.

As for Florida State, the Seminoles will miss KJ Bolden, but they still have one of the best classes in the country. Their 2024 class ranks #6 in the country, and they have one five-star, 15 four-stars and six three-stars. Getting Bolden would've been nice, but their recruiting class is just fine.

Georgia and Florida State will meet in the Orange Bowl on December 30th in one of the most hyped up non-College Football Playoff bowls since the CFP started in 2014. The Seminoles are 13-0 and the Bulldogs are 12-1 with their lone defeat coming in the SEC title game against Alabama. Both of these teams want to prove that they should've been in the playoff.