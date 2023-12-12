Trevor Etienne is transferring from Florida, and he could be going to play for one of his rivals, Georgia football.

The Georgia football team came into the 2o23 season hoping to defend their back-to-back national championships, but a loss against Alabama in the SEC title game ended those hopes. Now, the Bulldogs are beginning to work on getting back to where they want to be next season. One thing that will help Georgia in that regard is the transfer portal, and the Bulldogs could be getting a good addition to the team fairly soon.

One of the biggest names in the portal at the running back position is Trevor Etienne. Etienne played for Florida football before entering the transfer portal, and he is now looking for a new home. He is the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson star Travis Etienne, and Georgia is currently the favorite to land his commitment, according to BetOnline.

Etienne currently has +200 odds to go to Georgia next season, and the next closest team is Ohio State at +250. This would be a nice pickup for the Bulldogs as Etienne is good enough to come in and be an immediate contributor on next year's team.

This season for Florida, Etienne had 131 carries for 753 yards and eight touchdowns. One of his most impressive statistics is that he rushed for 5.7 YPC. That's a good number to be at, and one that will make Georgia fans excited.

At this point, we still don't know where Etienne will end up, but it seems like Georgia has a good chance to land him. It would certainly be an intriguing move as the Bulldogs and Gators are big rivals, and they meet up to play on a neutral site field every season. If Etienne goes to Georgia next year, that matchup against Florida is going to be interesting.