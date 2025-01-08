When watching Georgia football this season, it wasn't hard to find its glaring weakness. Despite still being an elite team and winning the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs didn't have the talent at wide receiver to compete with the best of the best in college football.

That weakness was a big part of an inept offensive performance in Georgia's College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Backup quarterback Gunnar Stockton played very well for a guy making his first career start, but the receivers couldn't consistently get separation against Notre Dame's man-heavy defense and had a few crucial drops in the 23-10 loss.

As a result, Kirby Smart and company have wasted no time adding more talent on the outside. Just a few days after adding former USC star Zachariah Branch, Georgia landed a commitment from former Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas, according to On3 Sports.

Thomas was a scoring machine for the Aggies in 2024, scoring eight touchdowns on just 39 catches while racking up 574 yards. He is coming to Georgia with 15 career touchdowns, and the 6-foot-6 wideout will give Stockton and the Bulldogs a big target on the outside that they were missing this season.

In addition to Thomas' commitment, Georgia also got some good news from another receiver. Starting wideout Dillon Bell announced on his Instagram that he is coming back to Georgia for another season in 2025. Bell was the third leading receiver for Georgia this past season with 43 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia bolstering receiving core before 2025

Two of the most important pieces during Georgia's National Championship teams in 2021 and 2022 were pass catchers Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. They were reliable, explosive, and gave Kirby Smart's offense plenty of juice that they have been missing since then.

This season, that issue hit a new level, as Georgia struggled to get guys open and catch passes each and every week. The Bulldogs were near the top of the drop leaderboards all season long, and that hurt them in their CFP loss against Notre Dame when Dillon Bell dropped a potential huge play down the field.

Now, with the additions of Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas, that shouldn't be an issue for Georgia anymore. While the two are polar opposite players, both are potential stars that can make plays for the offense in different ways. Thomas is a big body who can make plays at the catch point and in the red zone, while Branch has the elite explosiveness and burst to create chunk plays both after the catch and on schemed touches such as jet sweeps.

Branch also will have a chance to help Georgia out in the return game, so it should have no shortage of talent on the perimeter next season like it did in this one. As a result, Smart and the Bulldogs could be back to the mountaintop before you know it.