Following its Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame football and elimination from the College Football Playoff, Georgia football has turned its attention to improving its roster through the transfer portal.

Former USC football Wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his brother, safety Zion Branch, have entered the portal and have committed to Georgia, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Zachariah, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound sophomore, was a First-Team All-American in the 2023 season. His 2024 campaign saw less production, however, as he caught 47 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown. Zachariah also averaged 21 yards-per-kick return on five attempts.

247Sports has Zachariah listed as a four-star transfer, the No. 4 overall player and the No. 2 wide receiver in the portal currently. Coming out of high school, Zachariah was a five-star recruit, the No. 7 player nationally and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2023.

Zion, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, recorded 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack during the 2024 season. He played in 10 games after playing in nine in 2023.

247Sports has Zion listed as a three-star transfer, the No. 270 overall player and the No. 16 safety in the portal. Coming out of high school, Zion was a four-star recruit, the No. 58 player nationally and the No. 6 safety in the class of 2022.

The Branch brothers are the first additions Georgia football has made through the portal. The Bulldogs have had 10 players enter the portal this cycle, most notably safety Jake Pope, defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett – who committed to USC football – and cornerback Julian Humphrey, who committed to Texas A&M football.

Where does Georgia football stand in the portal rankings?

Having made just two additions via the portal at this point, Georgia football's transfer class is currently ranked No. 62 nationally and No. 13 in the SEC – only beating out Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

Georgia football will likely look to make a few more transfer additions before spring practice begins.