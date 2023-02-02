Georgia Bulldogs team captain Chris Smith won’t be on the team next season, but he’s confident Kirby Smart can lead the team to a CFP National Championship three-peat in 2023.

“A lot of people didn’t know the amount of talent we had then, and the amount of talent we still have there,” Smith said at Senior Bowl Media Day on Thursday, when asked about how Georgia Football made a championship run after losing a record-15 NFL Draft picks last year, per dawgnation.com.

“We definitely have the capacity to go win another one. Three-peat is definitely legit, we have all the talent in the world to be able to do it,” Smith asserted. “We have the best coaching staff in the nation and the best fanbase, and I know those boys will go in there and go in there and work.”

It’s a bold promise from the departing team captain, but if the team can do it in 2021-22 after losing 15 NFL Draft picks, why not again? This time, the two-time defending national champions are losing even more key pieces, and Smith is maybe the biggest loss.

Smith is competing in the All-Star game this week along with Georgia Football teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon in Mobile, AL.

It’s been a devastating offseason for the school, who lost offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiter Chandler LeCroy in a tragic accident earlier this year.

“Sometimes things go wrong, and you keep everyone in your prayers, and you put your head down and continue to work. We just try stay level-headed throughout it all,” Chris Smith said about his Georgia Bulldogs.

Although it’s been a challenging offseason for the school after the elation of back-to-back National Championships, Chris Smith has faith in Kirby Smart and the team.