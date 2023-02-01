Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs added another five-star recruit after cornerback Ellis Robinson IV announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday, per 247Sports.

Robinson is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in IMG Academy, and he chose Kirby Smart and Georgia over finalists Alabama, Colorado, LSU and Miami.

“Georgia just felt like home,” Robinson IV told 247 on Wednesday afternoon. “It provided me with the best opportunity academically and athletically. The relationships with Coach Kirby, Coach Fran [Brown] and Coach [Will] Muschamp just put UGA over the top for me. I feel UGA will develop me on and off the field to be ready for the next level.”

The 6-foot-6, 175-pounder is the tenth Bulldogs commit in the 2024 cycle, adding to a class that is already ranked No. 1 in the country. Robinson has visited the school on multiple occasions, including for the National Championship celebration after the school defeated TCU earlier this year.

247Sports’ No. 8 overall prospect, Robinson praised Georgia’s staff, asserting that his parents felt very comfortable there, which played a part in his decision.

“It meant a lot to him, me and my wife when he was going in for surgery, the whole staff, Kirby, Fran, Muschamp, they all called him,” Robinson’s father told 247.

“Some of the recruiting girls called him and prayed with him on the phone before surgery. That was huge. That was something that showed they cared for him more than just a football player. It just checked all the boxes. It just feels like home. Everybody down there is like family.”

In a class that boasts five-star tight end Landen Thomas, safeties Peyton Woodyard and Jaylen Heyward, and linebacker Demarcus Riddick, 247Sports calls Ellis Robinson IV “the jewel of this Georgia class to date.”