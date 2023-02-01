Georgia football and the entire community is still grieving from the fateful car accident that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two more passengers. Survivor Warren McClendon recently announced that he will honor Willock by wearing his No. 77 when he plays in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

McClendon spoke about his decision to pay tribute to his fellow offensive lineman and recalled the crash at a practice for the upcoming game.

“It was a no-brainer, after everything that happened, it was like I have to wear it for him,” McClendon said per Mike Griffith of DawgNation. “It was for my brother and for my roommate.”

McClendon sustained minor injuries from the accident, which took place hours after a parade that honored the 2023 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 15. Tori Bowles, also a recruitment staffer, suffered more serious injuries but has since been stabilized.

The stalwart right tackle McClendon is obviously still processing the aftermath of the tragic accident and said that being on the field surrounded by his Georgia football teammates has helped him mourn and recover.

“I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been talking to a psychiatrist and it’s getting better,”McClendon said. “I’m just taking it day by day. Some days it’s tough, some days it’s easier, but I’m taking it day by day.”

Part of McClendon’s healing process will be honoring Willock, who worked diligently to earn a role on the No. 1 team in the country. It will surely be an emotional day for the survivors, the families of Willock and LeCroy, and all those watching.

McClendon’s act will hopefully allow Willock to be remembered for the fierce and beloved teammate his “brother” knew him to be.