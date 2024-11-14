If you're the Georgia Bulldogs right now, you’re counting down the clock until Saturday’s Week 12 showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers. To the surprise of many, the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2 SEC) came in at No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Technically, this places them as the first team out, considering No. 13 Boise State holds the Group of Five automatic bid as a conference champion.

This makes this week's game against the No. 7 Volunteers (8-1, 5-1 SEC) all the more critical. The Bulldogs have one last shot to make the CFP committee give them back their respect by earning a victory over their longtime rival.

The Bulldogs' fanbase was taken aback by Tuesday night’s CFP rankings; however, two losses on the season are unfamiliar territory for Georgia. Fortunately, they’ll be back at home in Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, where they’re riding an impressive 28-game win streak. They’ll also be facing a Tennessee football team that they’ve defeated seven straight times.

Perhaps no one is happier about the return to Athens than quarterback Carson Beck, who has struggled on the road recently. Head coach Kirby Smart will need Beck at his best to compete against one of the nation’s top defenses if this year's Georgia team has any hope left of making the playoff. With that said, let’s dive into some bold predictions for Beck as he prepares to face the Volunteers in Week 12.

Carson Beck commits only one turnover all game against Tennessee

The biggest knock on Beck this season has been his inability to protect the football. Last season, as a first-time starter for the Bulldogs, Beck threw just six interceptions. That number has skyrocketed this season.

Through nine games, Beck has thrown a staggering 12 interceptions, with nine coming in his last four games. Notably, many of these turnovers—and his overall production issues—have all occurred away from Sanford Stadium.

Outside of Georgia’s home field, Beck has thrown 10 touchdowns and all 12 of his interceptions this season. That’s why this game against Tennessee at home is so important, as that’s where Beck performs his best. He’ll need to do so against a Volunteers defense that ranks 19th nationally in takeaways. That being said, Beck is still likely to have at least one turnover.

Carson Beck throws for at least 220 yards against Tennessee

Beck has had three games this season where he failed to throw for 200 yards. The most recent was last week's loss to Ole Miss, where he recorded 186 yards. Another was in the loss to Texas, with 175 yards, and his season low came in a close win against Kentucky, with just 160 yards.

The Tennessee defense that Beck faces in Week 12 has been consistently stifling. The Volunteers have held opponents to under 200 passing yards six times this season, with three games allowing fewer than 150 yards. If Beck is truly firing on all cylinders Saturday night, reaching at least 220 yards is feasible for the once-promising first round NFL prospect.

Carson Beck throws for two touchdowns in close win against Tennessee

Georgia has played its best this season when facing major challenges. With their backs against the wall and potential playoff elimination on the line, Kirby Smart is expected to have his team ready for Saturday night. That includes quarterback Carson Beck, who Smart confirmed to reporters this weekend remains the starter without question, according to USA Today.

All eyes will be on Beck when Tennessee comes to town. Given his recent struggles, every throw he makes will be scrutinized. But if he can settle his nerves and stay focused, he has the ability to lead Georgia to victory. A win will likely require production from Beck's arm, as he’ll need to throw for at least two touchdowns—a feat the Volunteers have only allowed quarterbacks to achieve twice this season.