With one game remaining in the regular season, the No. 6-ranked Georgia Bulldogs may receive a lift to their struggling offense as senior wideout Colbie Young returns to practice. Young, a former top target of quarterback Carson Beck, has been suspended from the team since getting arrested on Oct. 8 for battery and assault of an unborn child.

While Young has been cleared to practice, he is not allowed to play in any games until his legal situation is fully in the past, ESPN reported. Young's lawyer, Kim Stephens, told ESPN that Young was cleared to return to team activities but will not have his team-issued suspension officially lifted until his case reaches its resolution. Stephens noted that her team is hoping the charges will soon be dismissed, which would allow Young to return to the field.

Considering the case is unlikely to be dismissed before Week 14, Young does not appear slated to return before the end of the regular season. Georgia wraps up their 2024 regular season with its annual rivalry game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 29 before facing either Texas or Texas A&M in the SEC Championship Game.

Young appeared in five games in 2024 before his arrest. He recorded 11 catches for 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns in that time. Before arriving in Athens, Young spent his first collegiate season in Division II with Lackawanna College before transferring to the University of Miami. After two years in Miami, Young entered the transfer portal during the 2024 offseason and quickly decided to land with Georgia.

Georgia's rest-of-season outlook

With a 6-2 conference record, the Bulldogs are currently second in the SEC but have already secured their spot in the conference title game with their Week 12 win over Tennessee. Texas remains in front of them at 6-1 and 10-1 overall, but a loss to Texas A&M would drop them to third, with the Aggies then owning the tiebreaker that would send them to Atlanta.

Whichever team Georgia ends up facing, they will have a significant home-field advantage in the SEC Championship game. Should they win out the rest of the season, the Bulldogs would be primed to secure a top seed in the ensuing College Football Playoffs.

However, with two losses on the year, Georgia is still at risk of missing the 12-team College Football Playoffs. Losing their next two games would almost certainly push them out of reach. They could still sneak in with a win over Georgia Tech and a loss in the SEC Championship Game, but a loss to the Yellow Jackets would be detrimental to their positioning.