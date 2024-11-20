Just two Saturdays remain before the conference championships are decided in college football, making the stakes higher and higher around the country each week. All around the nation there are teams struggling to crack their league's title game and make their way into the top 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Week 12 was defined by Georgia, who re-established itself as a national title contender and a top 10 team with a convincing 31-17 win against Tennessee down in Athens. There was also some shuffling at the top of the Big 12, as BYU lost its first game of the season against Kansas and Arizona State picked up a massive road win against Kansas State to move into position to reach the conference title game.

As a result, Deion Sanders and Colorado are now in a tie for first in the Big 12 and have a clear path to the conference title game in Arlington. Georgia moves back into the top 10, and Arizona State-BYU is a top 25 matchup with huge playoff implications. Who would've thought?

Here are the selection committee's full rankings heading into Week 13.

Oregon (11-0) Ohio State (9-1) Texas (9-1) Penn State (9-1) Indiana (10-0) Notre Dame (9-1) Alabama (8-2) Miami (FL) (9-1) Ole Miss (8-2) Georgia (8-2) Tennessee (8-2) Boise State (9-1) SMU (9-1) BYU (9-1) Texas A&M (8-2) Colorado (8-2) Clemson (8-2) South Carolina (7-3) Army (9-0) Tulane (9-2) Arizona State (8-2) Iowa State (8-2) Missouri (7-3) UNLV (8-2) Illinois (7-3)

This story will be updated.