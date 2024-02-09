Georgia gets a new tight end.

The college football transfer portal has seemingly come to a standstill. However, the Georgia football program got one big addition as Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek announced his decision to play for Kirby Smart's team, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Former Stanford star Benjamin Yurosek, one of the top tight ends in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to play at Georgia for the 2024 season, he told ESPN…He was attracted to how Georgia uses the tight end position and to the competition level in the SEC.'

With Brock Bowers headed to the NFL and looking like a surefire top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Yurosek will come in and immediately become the starter at the position. Over three years at Stanford, Yurosek combined for 1,342 yards and five touchdowns on 108 catches. Yurosek played just six games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury, which limited him to just 16 catches for 239 yards and a score.

Benjamin Yurosek on the decision to head to Georgia

Yurosek had taken a visit to Georgia while in the portal and going to Athens always felt like an obvious fit for both sides. After the decision was made, he detailed why he chose to play for the Georgia football program, per Thamel.

“Obviously Georgia has the best of both worlds. They have big-time football and the use of tight ends…I like to do everything the tight end can offer.”

At Stanford, they went through a coaching change, a number of different quarterbacks, and lost a ton of players due to the portal, so it was a tough time for Yurosek to become a focal point on the offense. Yurosek knows how important development is as well for him as he hopes to make a mark in the NFL and he believes Georgia will help in that regard.

“This year is going to be about my development in football and preparing myself for next steps for the future. I'm going to make sure I get the most Georgia has to offer, but keep football the main priority.”

Carson Beck throwing passes to Benjamin Yurosek is going to be a fun sight for the Georgia football program.