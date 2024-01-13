Tight end Benjamin Yurosek is slated to visit Georgia Football

As college football teams reshuffle their rosters for the upcoming 2024 season, the race to acquire the best recruits and transferees is currently at an all-time high. Georgia football, in particular, continues its offseason retooling in hopes of a CFP appearance after falling short this past year. At the moment, tight end Benjamin Yurosek is slated for a visit to the Bulldogs, as per 247 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

Yurosek recently entered the transfer portal after four years with Stanford football. The six-foot-four, 242-pound tight end only played six games in 2023 due to an injury. He tallied 239 receiving yards, 16 receptions and one touchdown. Regardless, Yurosek was still named honorable mention by the Pac-12 despite his season being cut short.

His best year with Stanford would arguably be in 2021, where as a sophomore, Yurosek tallied 42 catches for 653 receiving yards. He also finished the season with three touchdowns.

Georgia football looks to bounce back

Yurosek's visit to Georgia comes as the Bulldogs had a near-perfect season, culminated by a massive blowout win over Florida State at the Orange Bowl. Georgia was making a run for the CFP and a third straight National Championship until their final regular season game ended in heartbreak at the hands of Alabama football.

Regardless, coach Kirby Smart is now eyeing Benjamin Yurosek as a potential replacement for Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs are surely hungry for a bounce-back year, considering how their bid for a three-peat fell short. If they do manage to land the tight end, then they're one step closer to being on the top of the college football scene once again.