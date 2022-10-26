The Georgia Bulldogs have another big game ahead, as Georgia football will be taking on the Florida Gators in a neutral-site showdown at TIAA Bank Field down in Jacksonville this coming Saturday. However, they could be without two notable players in defensive tackle Jalen Carter and wider receiver AD Mitchell due to injuries.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart did not sound too optimistic about the potential of Carter and Mitchell suiting up against the Gators when he provided an update on the two, per Marc Weiszer of The Athens Banner-Herald.

“DT Jalen Carter (knee) and WR AD Mitchell (ankle) have practiced “sparingly,” Kirby Smart said. “We don’t feel great about,” them playing vs. Florida. Carter seems to have a better chance. ILB Smael Mondon (ankle) is taking all his practice reps.”

Georgia football is having tremendous success on the field despite the absences of Carter and Mitchell. Carter has skipped the last two Bulldogs games with an MCL injury, while Mitchell has barely seen action since suffering an ankle injury in an early-September home game against the Samford Bulldogs.

Georgia will walk into the game against Florida with a spotless 7-0 record which includes four wins in SEC play. The last time they were on the field, they annihilated the Vanderbilt Commodores at home to the tune of a 55-0 score. The defending national champions are looking every bit the part of the No. 1 team in the nation, but they can’t be too complacent against a still-dangerous Florida side.