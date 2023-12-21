Kirby Smart discussed Dylan Raiola's flip to Nebraska

The Georgia football program lost the commitment of quarterback Dylan Raiola as he flipped to Nebraska, but Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he does not believe that Carson Beck's decision to return impacted Raiola's decision to flip.

“I don't think Carson's decision had any impact on our quarterback recruiting situation,” Kirby Smart said, via Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. “I think it was a lot of independent variables there.”

Dylan Raiola likely would have been sitting behind Carson Beck next season if he had stayed committed to the Georgia football program, and now he will have a chance to start with Nebraska under Matt Rhule. It will be interesting to see how Raiola fares at Nebraska, and how Beck performs next season.

Georgia is coming off of two national title victories in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but missed out on the College Football Playoff this season after losing to the Alabama football program in the SEC Championship.

Georgia will face off against Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The two teams were hopeful that they would be in the playoff, but now they will try to salvage the situation to some extent with a win in the Orange Bowl.

With Raiola's flip to Nebraska football, the outlook for the Georgia quarterback situation changes for next year and possibly the year after that. It will be interesting to see how Smart deals with the development, and who he will have under center over the next few years as a result.